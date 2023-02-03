Prison overcrowding: Limerick female prison reaches highs of 164 percent capacity

News of almost 50 people sleeping on mattresses in prison in the last few weeks paints a picture of the extent of the issue.

The number of beds across the Irish prison estate has reached capacity with total numbers of people in prison in Ireland now exceeding the number of beds available.

The Irish Penal Reform Trust (IPRT) has voiced grave concern in response to the published figures on the Irish Prison Service website this week, showing the combined capacity across prisons in the Republic of Ireland has now hit 100 percent.

Limerick Female Prison has reached highs of 164pc capacity, with numbers continuing to grow.

In total 4,416 people were in prison across the prison estate in Ireland at the beginning of the week, with only 4,411 beds available.

Friday, February 3, 2023, has seen prison numbers reach 4,416 – five more than the number of beds available.

As numbers continue to rise, news of almost 50 people sleeping on mattresses in prison in the last few weeks paints a picture of the extent of the issue.

IPRT is now calling on the Minister for Justice to make immediate efforts to adequately resource the proposed actions in the recently published Review of Policy Options for Prison and Penal Reform, ultimately reducing the number of people sent to prison and supporting a move away from responses to offending that cause unnecessary further harm to people and their families.

IPRT Acting Executive Director Ms. Molly Joyce said: “The Government have indicated that they are committed to exploring the policy of ‘prison as a last resort’ through providing alternatives to prison such as community-based sanctions where appropriate.

"The policy position is there but we can see by the growth in numbers of people in prison that the policy is far from reality on the ground.

“While there were some welcome reductions in the use of imprisonment in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, more recent data suggests that this has not been sustained and we are back to business as usual.

"The amount of people in prison accelerated in 2022 and the numbers are continuing to grow into 2023.”

Ms Joyce says “this is a watershed moment” for Irish prisons with a prison population that is “growing at a worrying rate” and “without strong action from Government the problems caused by this rapid rate of increase will continue”.

“In the short-term the impact of these numbers is on overcrowding.

"But we risk reaching a point where rehabilitative services cannot be delivered effectively in prisons, which undermines one of the core purposes of imprisonment.

"The number of people in prison can be reduced now by careful and structured use of temporary and early release measures. In the longer-term, measures to reduce Ireland’s prison population need to be adequately resourced and implemented.

“We welcome departmental commitments to move away from practices that rely heavily on imprisonment, but for people sitting in overcrowded prisons this week and communities who want to see meaningful change and safer societies, action is needed now.

“There continues to be an over-reliance on imprisonment for people convicted of less serious offences, despite its damaging social and economic impact on individuals, families, and communities.”

IPRT is further concerned that the continued delay in publishing the Prison Chaplain Annual Reports for 2021 misses an opportunity to shed light on what is happening on the ground in Irish prisons. Previously published chaplain reports have highlighted various issues within the prison system, including the impact of overcrowding.