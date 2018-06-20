Prison escapee is suspect in horror rape at knifepoint

A known criminal is suspected of carrying out a violent sex attack while on the run after escaping from jail.

Detectives are investigating a rape that occurred in Dublin's south inner city on Monday night.

A woman was targeted in her apartment, during which she was threatened at knifepoint before a violent sex attack was carried out. The Irish Independent can reveal an on-the-run criminal - who fled from a Dublin jail just last week - is being treated as the chief suspect.

A Garda manhunt has been going on ever since the individual escaped from the prison complex, as he was due to appear in court at Cloverhill. On Monday night, gardaí were called to an apartment on Cork Street, Dublin 8, after receiving reports of a sexual attack.

The victim suffered extensive injuries to her ribs during the attack, and it is understood that she had to leap from a balcony to escape her attacker. Gardaí also believe that a knife was used. The incident occurred about 10.50pm, and is currently being investigated by detectives at Kevin Street garda station.

A suspect was quickly identified by gardaí, and searches have been ongoing. However, the suspect has not yet been found and no arrests have been made as part of the investigation. A source last night said: "Gardaí at this stage are confident that they have identified the man responsible for the attack. The places where he normally resides have been searched, but he has not yet been found.

"The victim has injuries to her ribs and is in a bad way and is getting all the support available."

The victim has given a detailed statement to investigators, and was brought to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) at the Rotunda Hospital.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred in Cork Street on Monday night." Officers were also carrying out door-to-door inquiries as part of the investigation into the rape, and have been canvassing the area for potential witnesses.

A separate internal investigation has been started by the Irish Prison Service (IPS), to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his escape from the secure facility. He was still unlawfully at large last night and, despite being the subject of a significant Garda operation, he has continued to update his social media account since his escape.

