‘Priscilla was seen as a nobody, but we’ll continue to search – it will never end until we find her’

Priscilla Clarke was 25 when she disappeared in 1988. No trace of her has ever been found Expand

Catherine Fegan

The two women who went horse riding on May 3, 1988, never to return home alive, came from markedly different worlds.

Chicago-born Lynda Kavanagh was a mother of three and wife to businessman Mark Kavanagh, a man of affluence and prominence.

