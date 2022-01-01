‘Priscilla was seen as a nobody, but we’ll continue to search – it will never end until we find her’

The two women who went horse riding on May 3, 1988, never to return home alive, came from markedly different worlds.

Chicago-born Lynda Kavanagh was a mother of three and wife to businessman Mark Kavanagh, a man of affluence and prominence.

Priscilla Clarke, a 25-year-old, was a nursery nurse, one of five children from a hard-working family in Ardee, Co Louth. Her passion for children brought her to work for the Kavanaghs, thrusting her into a world of luxury homes, ski holidays abroad and celebrity.

After the two women went missing while horse riding close to the Kavanagh family home in Co Wicklow, a massive search got under way.

But Priscilla’s sister, Claire, said that “after they found Lynda’s body, we felt like we were on our own”.

“We are talking about a time back in 1988 when things were very different,” she said. “Priscilla was seen as just a nobody to certain people and we feel like there was such an injustice done to her.

“She was an absolutely beautiful person. She was a funny, witty, happy person, she loved kids, she loved animals.”

Priscilla went to work as a live-in nanny for the Kavanaghs’ three children in 1982. Mark Kavanagh was a prominent developer, and along with his wife had established Captain America’s restaurant on Grafton Street in Dublin.

The family had only lived at Ballyorney, a Georgian mansion in Enniskerry, since November 1987.

It had been raining heavily for some days before the day the women disappeared – a Tuesday. When the rain finally eased, Lynda rang Mark at work in Dublin at about 4pm to say she and Priscilla were going horse riding.

Four hours later, it became apparent the women were missing when the Kavanaghs’ eight-year-old son, Michael, was dropped home by a neighbour. It was 8.15pm. When Michael realised no one was in the house, he called his father.

Another neighbour brought home the youngest child, Serena, just as Mark returned from Dublin.

He contacted gardaí and a full-scale search was initiated. The horses were subsequently found, soaked through, wandering the roads.

The Clarke family were not alerted to the fact Priscilla was missing until 2.30am the following morning.

Two days later, Lynda’s body was recovered from the River Dargle. It was snagged on a branch, and gardaí noted it was sheer luck she had not been washed out to sea.

The following Monday, May 9, the search was stood down without Priscilla being found.

The family felt the investigation had been abruptly wound down once Lynda’s body was found.

The Clarke family went on to continue the search for Priscilla for six weeks, using several diving clubs from different parts of the country. These searches proved fruitless.

“We continued on our own,” said Claire. “We strongly feel there should have been more of an effort in terms of the search for Priscilla, that we would have been given the same as the other family.

“Our home was never the same again, the happiness once there was gone. Every day we felt we should be searching after that and even recently we have looked at maps again. It will never end until we find her. We continued and we still continue.”

Although two families suffered a tragedy that day in May 1988, only one family had the opportunity to grieve.

“We had a memorial mass about six or seven weeks after Priscilla went missing,” Claire said. “But it just wasn’t the same. Priscilla was gone and we had nowhere to go and place flowers. You can’t close that chapter and grieve when you are in a situation like that.”

The family’s hopes that Priscilla’s body would be found were dealt a blow in 2008 when an unidentified woman’s body was exhumed from a grave in Wexford.

The body of a woman, who was aged between 25 and 40, had been washed up on Ballinamore Beach in 1995 and was buried unidentified six months later.

Gardaí exhumed the body, but DNA tests showed it was not Priscilla. In the same year, the newly-formed Garda cold case unit (known as the Serious Crime Review Team) re-opened Priscilla’s case.

However, both Priscilla’s parents died without the comfort of finding their daughter’s remains, Paddy in 2008 and Anne in March 2021.

“My mam would be very religious,” Claire said. “Her faith carried her through. My dad would have been the opposite in terms of just being extremely disillusioned about what happened.

“For him it was a case of, ‘All of the people who lose somebody, they have funerals, well why not us, why did it happen this way? Why did we not get to close the chapter?’

“Never having that closure has been extremely difficult.”

Claire is in contact with other families of missing people, forming an informal support network. She has strong opinions on certain things that could be improved when it comes to missing and unidentified persons.

To commemorate National Missing Person’s Day, it was announced that a national database of unidentified human remains is being created in a bid to help identify missing people. It will be the first of its kind in Ireland.

There is currently no official record of how many unidentified bodies or remains are stored in hospital mortuaries or lying in graves. The database is not a public one, something Claire would like to see changed.

“The families are the best detectives,” she said. “There is no guarantee for us that Priscilla isn’t buried somewhere. On the basis of probability, we would say there is about a 70pc chance that she was found and buried somewhere in an unidentified grave, in Wales, on the east coast of England, or on the west coast of Ireland.

“Without a thorough trawl of every set of remains, or partial set of remains, we just don’t know.”