Prior warnings to anti-abortion protesters in safe access zone should be recorded, says Oireachtas committee

Prior warnings to anti-abortion protestors in safe access zones should be recorded, although its implementation will pose difficulties for gardaí, according to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health.

The recommendation is made following its pre-legislative scrutiny of the general scheme of the Health (Termination of Pregnancy Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill 2022.

Committee chairman TD Sean Crowe said: “The committee has recommended that a clear, practical and effective system of recording prior warnings be included in the Bill.

“The Joint Committee hopes that this recommendation, and the discussions raised during the pre-legislative process will assist Minister Donnelly and department officials in strengthening this piece of legislation.”

Their report says that the “recording of warnings would prevent multiple incidents of protests being organised by the same individuals”.

The gardaí would have the ability to check if individuals had previously received warnings regarding protests in safe access zones.

It pointed out however that, in practice, this will provide challenges as it appears that An Garda Síochána do not currently have the facility to record such warnings.

“The committee considers that the implementation of a system to record warnings regarding protests in safe access zones is necessary to ensure that the legislation is effective.

“The legislation must be clear in setting-out the actions that are prohibited in safe access zones, and the consequences of these actions.

“The recording of warnings will be instrumental in securing the successful implementation of the legislation. The committee notes that the department is continuing to work with An Garda Síochána on this matter.

“The committee recommends that every effort be made to ensure that a clear, practical and effective system to record prior warnings be put in place in order to prevent recurring protests from taking place in safe access zones.”

The laws will ban protests outside facilities that provide abortion services. Under the proposed laws, conduct that intentionally or reasonably influences the decision of a person either availing of or providing termination services will be banned within the zones.

Anti-abortion protesters could be fined or jailed for holding demonstrations within 100m of healthcare facilities that provide termination services.