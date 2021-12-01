PRINCIPALS in primary schools have indicated there has been a high level of compliance with new requirement for pupils in third class and upwards to wear face coverings.

Although some expressed surprise at the speed that the new measure were adopted and called for more clarity around the issue of non-compliance, there appeared to be little resistance from pupils and parents. Around 270,000 pupils must now wear a face-covering in schools.

Primary schools received the notification from the Department of Education yesterday followed by a letter to parents from Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan explaining the reasons behind the decision from Nphet.

A medical cert is required for an exemption and those without one will be refused entry.

Brian O’Doherty of the Irish Primary Principals’ Network (IPPN) said schools are still digesting the information. They are agreeing a plan of action with their board of management which will be sent on shortly to the school community.

“The focus should be on encouraging and supporting parents’ and children’s compliance with the measure as opposed to an exclusive focus on the enforcements,” he said.

"We were very encouraged to hear the Department has acknowledged that flexibility will be required in the coming days in relation to the implementation of the measure.”

While he expected high levels of compliance from those in the school community, people need to be mindful of the young ages of those pupils affected by this.

He said schools themselves know their pupils’ needs the best and will be aware of any anxiety issues among students which need to be factored in with the new measure.

“Parents have been really responsible in relation to this crisis all the way through and we have enjoyed high levels of compliance,” he told Independent.ie. “I don’t expect this will be any different.

“But this particular one is an emotive issue. It’s very young children at the heart of this and that has to be kept to the forefront of our decision-making in relation to this.”

Mr O’Doherty described it as an “emotive issue”, particularly when it comes to any possible repercussions for a young pupil.

“There’s no doubt there will be a significant challenge when a parent does not want their child to follow the recommendation and wear a mask. That has implications for that child’s attendance in school,” he said.

“The notion of a school refusing a child entry flies in the face of everything we are trying to promote in our schools. We very much like to focus on and prefer to promote their attendance at school. But if you were at any school gates this morning, you would have seen the vast majority of children already wearing their facemasks.”

Principal Enda McGorman of Mary, Mother of Hope Senior National School at Blanchardstown said there was an “overwhelming feeling of sadness that it has come to this”.

“We cautioned last September that getting rid of contact tracing was a bad idea. Now, all of a sudden, there’s a realisation that actually, schools can be an area of concern and we’re asked to introduce masks. So I think it’s very sad that it has come to this,” he said.

“We have always respected public health advice and sought to ensure our schools are utterly compliant and will endeavour as school leaders to do this.

“If this is a public health measure, that has to be supported by our school community and we have to work hand-in-hand with our parents. We can’t use a sledgehammer here.”

