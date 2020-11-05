Principals and teachers need more training to prevent bullying, Oireachtas Education Committee told

Principals, teachers and other staff need more training and supports to prevent bullying of children and adolescents, the Oireachtas Education Committee has been told.

Guidelines are not enough to help them to tackle the problem, researchers from the National Anti-Bullying Resource and Research Centre at Dublin City University (DCU) said.

Dr Angela Mazzone, Dr Seline Keating and Sr Tijana Milosevic were addressing the committee at a hearing to mark the first UN International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School, including Cyberbullying.

The prevalence of bullying and, since the arrival of the digital age, cyberbullying has been highlighted in many studies, with a 2017 analysis of 39 conducted in Ireland showing that 14pc of primary and 10pc for post-primary students were victims of online bullying

Cyberbullying worsened during the first Covid lockdown, Ireland and elsewhere, when teaching and learning went online and children had to increase their use of apps and digital platforms.

A recently published DCU study showed that 28pc of 10-18-year-olds in Ireland reported to have been the target of cyberbullying during the lockdown, while 50pc reported seeing others being cyberbullied.

The younger in age they were, the more likely they were to have been the target of cyberbullying, the DCU research found.

Overall, 49pc of males experienced significantly more frequent cyberbullying since lockdown and 66pc of all children between the ages of 14-16 years experienced significantly more cyberbullying in instant/private messaging services such as WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram.

The Anti-Bullying Centre team is calling for a whole-school approach to tackling the problem.

It is also seeking a regular national campaign to raise awareness among students, teachers and parents about bullying, cyberbullying and online safety.

A series of recommendations around ensuring school staff are equipped to prevent and deal with the problem, include giving more time to the topic on teacher training programmes, a specific post-primary qualification for teaching Social, Personal and Health Education and Wellbeing and ongoing professional development for teachers, special needs assistants (SNAs) and other staff.

They said principals also needed an anti-bullying audit tool in place to assist them with the oversight management of their anti-bullying policy on an annual basis

The DCU experts want greater engagement with social media and other online platforms and others such as online safety charities in order to provide schools with effective ways to report cyberbullying and work on take-down measures.

An updating and continuous evaluation of the Anti-bullying Procedures for Schools. and the design of online safety messages crafted in such a way that they resonate with children and young people are also required, they said.

Irish Independent