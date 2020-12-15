Principal ‘may have to consider position’ as school forced to open

A principal forced to reopen his school by the Department of Education despite concerns about Covid-19 says he may have to consider his position.

Mark Loftus, the principal of Claremorris Boys National School, says all but seven students of 125 remained at home yesterday.

The Co Mayo school has had 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last three weeks.

Mr Loftus and the board of management decided to close the school and switch to online learning last Friday.

However, the Department of Education overruled the decision and directed the school to remain open.

Read More

Mr Loftus described the department’s position as unfair and insulting to him and the board of management.

“It’s difficult, and I didn’t make that decision on my own,” he said.

“I had to consult. It is with great consideration that boards make those difficult decisions, and it’s not fair then for it to be overruled. It doesn’t seem fair, and it’s quite insulting.”

Mr Loftus admitted the decision of quitting his position “is a real possibility. More so now than ever”.

“That person doesn’t realise what it’s like to be a teaching principal in a school that has coronavirus,” he said.

“You are on the phone to public health while teaching at the same time and trying to keep 30-odd pupils in front of you safe and educated.

“It’s probably something that I will have to do (consider his position), whether that means immediately or with a little bit of time.

“This has been exhausting. And there is something perplexing about the whole situation.

“Realistically, all we wanted was just a simple and common-sense approach to something and to be supported.

“At the end of the day, I have to weigh things up for my own health and well-being.”

Approximately 85 pupils had been due to attend school yesterday. Seven showed up.

Forty students were already obliged to stay at home because they have been deemed close contacts or tested positive.

Mr Loftus said parents had already begun to withdraw their children from school before their announcement last Friday.

“Why should we be balancing a right to safety and education and a right to being alive?

"The virus is a killer, unfortunately.

“People had begun to make their own judgment on this anyhow.”

Throughout the weekend, there was widespread support for Mr Loftus on social media.

“It goes to show this is under the surface for people that maybe they don’t have 100pc confidence in the methodologies and approaches by public health.

“Equally, public health should have faith in people who are experts in their field.

“We know our children, and we know our school, and we know what is happening.”

Read More

50,000 first-year students to get time on campus in new year, says Harris

Read More

Irish Independent