Prince Harry’s First Amendment gaffe sees him fall foul of US public for the first time since moving there

JUST when it was all going so swimmingly for Prince Harry after ‘Megxit’, he goes and puts his Gucci loafer firmly in it with an ill-advised comment about America’s “bonkers” First Amendment.

Cherished by Americans of all creeds and political persuasions, the cornerstone of its constitution protects a number of basic freedoms in the US, including freedom of religion, speech and the press.

While royal stargazers may find it fascinating to watch Harry finding his public voice, unfettered by the rigid constraints of the Buckingham Palace PR machine, he may have overstepped the mark on this one.

He made the comments during a conversation with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast where they talked about his campaign to stop paparazzi from photographing celebrities’ children. This included commentary on the media’s “feeding frenzy” after the Duke of Sussex and his pregnant wife Meghan Markle moved to America a year ago.

Harry said that he had “so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it but it is bonkers”.

Read More

“I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time,” he said.

“I believe we live in an age now where you've got certain elements of the media redefining to us what privacy means. There's a massive conflict of interest.”

His comments have predictably sparked outrage Stateside, where he and his wife had previously enjoyed huge levels of support. His clumsy faux-pas drew criticism from Nigel Farage, who said he had “lost the plot”. Singer Keshia Chante said that the prince should be "fully educated" before commenting on such a sensitive issue.

Prince Harry has always had a complicated relationship with the media. His late mother, Princess Diana, received intense press attention, while his wife was treated questionably by certain sections of the British media.

However, it also leaves the prince open to claims of hypocrisy. He moved to America after claiming he wanted more privacy for wife Meghan and their growing family, given that they are due a baby sister to son Archie (2) shortly. But he has given a string of interviews in recent times.

While spectators understood the need for him to speak out in his interview with Oprah Winfrey – to give his side on a number of key issues – perhaps it’s now time to sit back and practice what he preaches.

By continuing to give interviews on a number of high-profile platforms, he is only serving to fuel the media interest in himself and his family as they find their feet in their new life.

They also signed multi-million-dollar deals with both Spotify and Netflix as they take advantage of the huge media opportunities available in America.

He does not appear to see the potential conflict of using the media to push his own agenda and boost opportunities after quitting life as a working royal following criticism of the family and its processes.

He needs to pull back and stop making ill-informed comments and judgments about a country that welcomed him with open arms.

Prince Harry told James Corden a few months ago that one of the reasons for their move to America was because the British press was “destroying" his mental health.

Well in that case, why not step out of the limelight and enjoy some quiet time in the run-up to becoming a second-time father?

He may preach about wanting a private life in America, yet he continues to make the headlines for his comments.

He needs to learn that, sometimes, less is much more when it comes to media exposure.