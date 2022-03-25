Prince Charles beats his own drum in Tipperary as he and Camilla visit farmers market

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, receives flowers as she greets members of the public in Cahir, County Tipperary, Ireland, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wave as they leave Cahir Castle during their visit to Cahir, County Tipperary, Ireland, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

The Prince of Wales buys a loaf of soda bread during a visit to Cahir Farmers' Market in County Tipperary, part of his visit to the Republic of Ireland with the Duchess of Cornwall. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cornwall samples local produce during a visit to Cahir Farmers' Market in County Tipperary during her visit to Ireland with the Prince of Wales. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales plays a bodhrán as he joins in with a band during a visit to Cahir Farmers Market in County Tipperary. Picture: PA

Prince Charles beat his own drum during a visit to Tipperary as he enthusiastically played the bodhrán during a traditional music session in Tipperary.

Hundreds gathered to cheer the Prince and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they opened the final day of their Irish visit with a tour of Cahir farmers market and Cahir Castle.

Hundreds gathered in Cahir square to greet the Royal couple - and were thrilled when both Prince Charles and Camilla walked from a traditional music session on the street of the south Tipperary town to greet members of the gathered crowd.

The heir to the British throne has now visited 18 Irish counties, having arrived in Tipperary - six in Northern Ireland and now 12 in the Republic.

Read More

Prince Charles vowed that it is his ambition to visit all 32 counties.

Arriving in Cahir amid tight security, the couple were first taken to Cahir Farmers Market to meet members of the Tipperary Food Producers Network (TFPN).

They toured the market stalls against the backdrop of Cahir Castle where Matt Damon filmed part of the medieval epic The Last Duel two years ago.

Con Traas of The Apple Farm and TFPN said it was a great day for Cahir, Tipperary and Ireland.

Mr Traas escorted the Duchess of Cornwall through the various stalls.

"She was very interested in the foods that were exhibited," he said.

Expand Close The Duchess of Cornwall samples local produce during a visit to Cahir Farmers' Market in County Tipperary during her visit to Ireland with the Prince of Wales. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Duchess of Cornwall samples local produce during a visit to Cahir Farmers' Market in County Tipperary during her visit to Ireland with the Prince of Wales. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

"She was very knowledgeable, particularly about the ingredients involved. I think she tasted something from every stall she visited from ice cream to sausages."

British royalty also came face to face with Tipperary sporting royalty as Prince Charles met Una O'Dwyer, the Tipperary camogie star who captained the Premier County to All Ireland glory in 2003.

Una now operates The Butchers Daughter, an artisan food business focused on sausages and puddings.

Her father is a well-respected butcher in Cashel.

"He was very interested in what we did and wanted to know all about the pork varieties we were using. He was an absolute gentleman and lovely to chat to."

Expand Close The Prince of Wales buys a loaf of soda bread during a visit to Cahir Farmers' Market in County Tipperary, part of his visit to the Republic of Ireland with the Duchess of Cornwall. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Prince of Wales buys a loaf of soda bread during a visit to Cahir Farmers' Market in County Tipperary, part of his visit to the Republic of Ireland with the Duchess of Cornwall. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Shannon Forrest launched her Rivesci condiment business during the Covid-19 pandemic - and was personally congratulated by Camilla on her achievement.

"She said it was a fantastic thing to do and she wished me well with it. She was really lovely."

Prince Charles took particular interest in a honey stall - and offered the advice that: "A spoon of honey helps keep you lovely."

Louis Grubb of Cashel Blue Cheese said he was thrilled to learn that his produce was supplied to the venue where the prince was believed to have enjoyed a private dinner on Thursday evening.

After sampling produce at the farmers market, the Royal pair met local dignitaries and staff of Cahir Castle.

They were then treated to a special performance by Cahir Comhaltas - and Prince Charles was invited to join in on the bodhrán.

After his impromptu performance, a visibly delighted prince was given a rousing cheer by gathered locals.

After a tour of Cahir Castle - one of Ireland's most popular locations for film shoots including 'The Last Duel' and 'Excalibur' - the couple were taken to Cashel to view the world-renowned Rock of Cashel and enjoy the acclaimed musical performances at Brú Ború.

Expand Close Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wave as they leave Cahir Castle during their visit to Cahir, County Tipperary, Ireland, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wave as they leave Cahir Castle during their visit to Cahir, County Tipperary, Ireland, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

In Cashel they were accorded an ancient greeting by husband and wife team, Simon O'Dwyer and Maria Cullen O'Dwyer on a pair of 'Trumpa Mór', horns designed in the mid-Iron Age and manufactured in Wales and Ireland.

The great horns are now played by members of Ancient Music Ireland.

An ancient Gaelic tradition had such great trumpets played to welcome royalty to important sites such as the Rock of Cashel.

The visit is the fifth time the couple have visited Ireland in the past eight years.

Prince Charles and Camilla famously visited west Waterford in 2004 while they were still dating and stayed at Lismore Castle which is owned by his friend, the Duke of Devonshire.

Read More



