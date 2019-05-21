Prince Charles and Camilla congratulated on grandchild Archie as they meet public in Wicklow

Prince Charles and Camilla have thanked the public for their wellwishes on the arrival of grandchild Archie - as they explored Wicklow for the second day of their trip to Ireland.

Camilla spoke about Harry and Meghan’s baby when she met wellwisher Jo Wallace, who handed the duchess a bouquet of flowers at the mill.

Ms Wallace, who was with her own grandchildren, said: “Congratulations on your grandchild, the new one,” as the pair shook hands.

Camilla replied: “Yes, the new one indeed, he’s still very little.”

Meanwhile Charles met a group of local children who were cataloguing moths caught overnight on the shores of the Glendalough’s upper lake.

Aaron Conway, 12, said: “He was saying about how he likes the environment and that it was really fascinating all the different moths we were identifying.”

The prince was also taken with a mountain rescue dog called Rowan, a three-year-old collie cross, who was with his handler Sheelagh O’Malley, from Glen of Imaal Wicklow Mountain Rescue.

The British royal went solo to the ancient monastic site, while his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to Avoca.

Glendalough is the country’s largest National Park.

At the upper lake, he met with staff who work in nature conservation and education programmes.

On his arrival, The Prince was greeted by the Secretary General of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Katherine Licken,and other officials of the Department.

He also met with a number of schoolchildren from Scoil Chaoimhín Naofa in Glendalough who are participating in one of the many Education programmes run in the National Park.

The Education programme concentrates on Nature Awareness, for all ages, providing age-specific activity days for school groups, taking children and students into nature to learn about our plants, animals, habitats and ecology.

Other members of the NPWS team in the area were present to greet The Prince and talk about their work. They presented His Royal Highness with an oak seedling grown from an acorn collected from the Oak woodlands in Glendalough to mark his visit.

During The Prince’s tour of the Upper Lake, he also met members of the two local Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Team and the Dublin Wicklow mountain rescue team who have a close working relationship with the National Park.

At the monastic site he was met by head tour guide Joan Power and Guide Information officer, Pat Ross.

A large crowd of tourists had gathered outside the Glendalough Hotel and called over “Hi Prince Charles.”

He immediately went over to meet them.

Beth Dempsey from LA, on her first trip to Ireland and whose father originally came from Dublin said she was ‘blown away’ to meet the Prince and to shake his hand.

“You watch everything on the news and you never imagine!” she enthused.

“He was very Prince like,” she added.

“And I was decked out in my finery, right,” she said with irony, of her casual hiking gear.

He was then brought on a tour of the site by guide George McClafferty, who also showed Michelle Obama around Glendalough during the US Presidential Visit.

The prince was very interested in the ancient stone roof of the 12th century nave-and-chancel church known as ‘St Kevin’s Kitchen’, marvelling at its construction.

“Is it always locked,” the Prince asked, and was told that it was.

Close by, George stopped to examine the grass verge but after a moment, said regretfully: “I wanted to show you the shamrocks that were here but they’ve all been strimmed away for your visit.”

He then showed the Prince the early medieval Deer Stone, telling him of the legend surrounding it.

It is said that the wife of one of St Kevin’s workmen died giving birth to twins.

The workman came to the saint to ask for help and St Kevin set about solving the problem, praying to God for help.

A doe came from then on every day, shedding milk into a hollow in a stone while the workman sat on a nearby boulder.

Legend has it that the man’s finger prints caused the hollow in the boulder which was hence forth known as the ‘Deer Stone’.

Some Australian tourists nearby were delighted to meet the Prince and he called over to them, saying: “Enjoy the rest of your visit.”

“Are you from Sydney?” he asked them and when told they were from Melbourne, he replied: “Ah, Melbourne.”

Another woman congratulated him on the recent birth of his new baby grandchild and he replied: “you’re very kind.”

“You haven’t got any yet,” he inquired, adding: “you’re too young looking.”

