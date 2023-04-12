Primary school teachers call for ‘menopause-friendly’ workplace

Primary teachers are seeking more supports in school for staff going through the menopause.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (ITO) says the stigma around the topic has to go and menopause conversations in the workplace must be encouraged.

A recent INTO survey (where 99pc of respondents were female) found that more than two in five (43pc) had difficulty managing work and menopause.

About two in three of those surveyed (64pc) believe there is a stigma attached to the subject and four in five ( 79pc) are in favour of a workplace policy on menopause.

Other insights include that 59pc missed work for menopause-related issues; experiencing symptoms of menopause at work compounded the stress for over 30pc and cause concentration difficulties for 20pc.

There is growing pressure from within trade union movement for both period and menopause-friendly policies in workplaces.

Primary teaching is predominantly a female profession and the INTO has a significant number of members who experience reproductive health issues, including menopausal transition, in schools across the country every day.

The union says it impacts on both professional and personal lives.

The issue was raised at the INTO annual conference where Nuala Grealy of the union’s equality committee said “for far too long menopause was seen as a private and personal thing”.

She said their survey findings highlighted the need for schools to have more positive and proactive attitudes to menopause. There was a need for policies so that “anyone who is going through menopause should know that is what my school thinks about this’,” she said

Another delegate said temperature and ventilation in classrooms, adequacy and accessibility of toilet facilities and availability of cold drinking water should be key considerations for schools.

INTO President John Driscoll said: “If we are serious about inclusion, we must be willing to discuss reproductive health openly and ensure that supports are in place for teachers and their partners as they face different stages of their reproductive health journeys.

Mr Driscoll said “going through these challenges in silence precludes teachers from receiving support and empathy from their colleagues and broader school communities.

“Reproductive health-related matters are often difficult and distressing with serious emotional, physical and financial impacts on a woman and her partner in both their personal and school lives.”

Delegates adopted a motion calling on the union leadership to continue their efforts in raising awareness of the challenges of menopause in schools.

They also urged increased supports and resources for teachers who are experiencing menopausal transition and encouraging conversations on the topic in an effort to remove any stigma.