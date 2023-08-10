Primary school pays tribute to ‘energetic, bubbly little girl’ after fatal Carrickfergus crash

A Co Antrim primary school has said Scarlett Rossborough was an “energetic, bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle” in a heartbreaking online tribute.

Scarlett (8) from the Larne area – who was due to celebrate her 9th birthday next month – sadly passed away at the scene of a car accident in Carrickfergus yesterday.

Scarlett was a pupil at Linn Primary School in Larne, which paid tribute to her in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.

"Everyone connected with Linn Primary School is devastated to hear about the sudden death of our much loved pupil Scarlett,” they said.

"She was an energetic, bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle and a sense of fun who brought a ‘breath of fresh air’ to our school. As a school community we are truly heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, her brother and the extended family circle.”

Meanwhile, the PSNI has sent its condolences to Scarlett’s family following the fatal road crash yesterday.

A boy, understood to be five years old, has also been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast.

His injuries are understood not to be life-threatening after the collision.

District Commander for Mid and East Antrim Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “My colleagues and I are profoundly saddened by what occurred in Carrickfergus yesterday morning.

“It is too soon to fully comprehend exactly what happened, and we understand the significant impact and unimaginable pain this dreadful event will have on the family, the other children involved, the staff and their families,” she added.

“We have appointed two dedicated family liaison officers to offer specialist support to the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts are very much with them as they come to terms with the loss of their daughter under such tragic circumstances,” she said.

“The welfare of all of those involved, including members of the public who provided assistance at the scene, our own officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service who responded to carry out emergency CPR, remains a top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them.

“I would also like to pass on my sincere thanks to wider members of the community who remained patient during and after the incident, this never goes unnoticed and was greatly appreciated.

“Now that a police investigation is under way, we would ask that media respect the privacy of the family at this deeply upsetting time.”

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding the accident contact them via 101.

Mid and East Antrim District Council have set up a dedicated space in Carrickfergus to allow the public to pay tribute to Scarlett.

"We recognise that the local community may wish to pay tribute to Scarlett, therefore a dedicated space at Castle Green in the town is available for anyone wishing to leave floral tributes and messages for her family,” said a spokesperson.

Tributes to Scarlett have continued to pour in online, with a number of local groups and businesses in both the Larne and Carrickfergus areas expressing their condolences.

Carrickfergus Official Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club said they had held a minute’s silence in memory of the eight-year-old.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in yesterdays tragic accident in High Street,” they said.

“Thinking of everyone involved, particularly the friends and family of 8-year-old Scarlett Rossborough who sadly lost her life and continuous best wishes for the 5-year-old boy still in the Royal Victoria Hospital.”