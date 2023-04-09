Priests across country have expressed ‘anxiety’ about preaching on sensitive issues, says Bishop Doran

Priests across the country have expressed their “anxiety” about preaching on sensitive issues in case they offend anyone and end up being “attacked”, Bishop Kevin Doran has revealed.

In his message for Easter, the Bishop of Elphin said that in a society which places such a strong emphasis on respect for diversity, “it sometimes seems that Christians don’t feel that they have permission to be different.”

He said the synodal conversations which consulted Catholics in Ireland about their faith had shown that young and old found it “challenging” to bear witness as they experienced “peer-pressure, even from fellow Christians.”

Dr Doran’s concern for priests was echoed this Easter by Bishop Donal McKeown who said they “labour, often alone, under many burdens, personal and pastoral.”

Observing how Easter ceremonies would “be scarcely noticed by many”, he said the weekend saw sports events take place on Good Friday and “parties all weekend.”

“I appreciate that many people suffered in the past because of rigid social rules that undergirded power structures. We risk an equal degree of culpable blindness in our own time,” Dr McKeown said.

Speaking in Derry, he said it would take courageous leaders to contradict the “new ideology that the body is a plaything and that it is a good idea to do whatever I want.”

He said the challenge for Christians was to find ways of talking about the body, human relationships and sexuality that inspire their contemporaries to see the “sacredness of intimacy and human capacity for destructive sin.”

“Angry condemnations serve no purpose,” he acknowledged.

Meanwhile, referring to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement in Sligo Cathedral at the Easter Vigil, Dr Doran said it reminded people of the enormity of the human tragedy that took place in Northern Ireland, “which is still a cause of pain to so many”.

He decried the “alarming frequency” with which women and men are murdered in Ireland today, as well as the prevalence of deaths on the roads. “Too many people still die on our roads, when a little more care might make all the difference,” he said.

Elsewhere in his Easter message, Dr Doran lamented that too many young lives were destroyed by drugs and by abortion.

He prayed for all those who die in “futile wars” and in “small boats crossing the Mediterranean” as well as all those who sleep rough in our streets.