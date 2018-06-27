Priest still critical after Dublin funeral crash which left 13 people injured

An elderly priest who was the driver of a car that ploughed into a group of mourners at a Dublin funeral remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Fr Denis Foley (89) is one of two people being treated for critical injuries following the serious crash in Clondalkin on Monday morning.

The retired curate, who is understood to have ceased working as parish priest in Walkinstown some 13 years ago, was being treated in St James's Hospital last night. In total, 13 people were injured as a white Toyota hit a large group that had gathered outside the Immaculate Conception Church.

Gardaí are investigating whether Fr Foley lost control of the car moments before the incident, which is being treated as an accident. A 79-year-old man from the Kingswood area also remains in critical condition, while several other people were hospitalised for broken bones. Gardaí from Clondalkin held a case conference on Monday afternoon in relation to the ongoing inquiry.

Three women and four men were brought to different hospitals across the city as emergency services dealt with the incident. A further six were cared for at the scene for minor injuries.

Irish Independent