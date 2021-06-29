Priest says he will defy Leo Varadkar’s ‘off the cuff’ postponement of Communions and Confirmations

A well known Catholic priest has said he will defy Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after he ruled out any celebration of Communions and Confirmations this summer.

Asked at a press conference today if parishes could proceed with the sacraments after July 5, Mr Varadkar replied: “They’re off, unfortunately.”

Responding to the Tánaiste’s comment, Fr Michael Toomey, administrator of the parishes of Ardfinnan, Ballybacon and Grange, and Newcastle/Fourmilewater in the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, said: “I will not be following this ‘off the cuff’ statement by the Tánaiste.”

Fr Toomey, who is a regular celebrant of the RTÉ weekday Mass on RTÉ News, said he was still planning to celebrate two Confirmations in his parish next weekend.

In a personal statement tonight, Fr Toomey said he would also continue to celebrate baptisms and other sacraments if families want him to and in consultation with schools, “until such time as my bishop advises otherwise”.

Bishop Phonsie Cullinan leads the diocese of Waterford and Lismore.

Indicating the mounting frustration within Churches over the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, Fr Toomey said: “We in the Church and indeed all places of worship, have done everything asked for, and more.

"Yet, again, we are merely being brushed aside without any consultation and consideration for the sacraments and the lives of so many young people and families.”

He said that despite the Tánaiste’s declaration, there was no official guidance regarding postponing the sacraments as of Tuesday evening on government websites or information outlets.

“Again, the Government has pushed aside sacramental celebration, many already postponed, despite the Church being opened for Mass and other services.”

He said that while he fully appreciated the concerns around the virus and the new Delta variant, and he acknowledged that the authorities were concerned about gatherings that take place after the Church ceremonies, he insisted that priests “have shared the best public health advice and advised against such large gatherings” and would continue to do so.

He also noted that some media outlets were interpreting the Tánaiste’s comment to mean that baptisms were also postponed.

“There was never an instruction to cancel baptisms at any time during the pandemic. Many dioceses and parishes did so on their own initiative and resumed when public worship resumed. Again, these are well controlled and are limited in numbers according to each parish,” Fr Toomey said.

Last week, it emerged that health authorities had written to three dioceses in the mid-west requesting that they defer Communion and Confirmation ceremonies until the autumn over concerns about the high rate of Covid-19 infection.

Dr Rose Fitzgerald, director of the Department of Public Health MidWest (HSE), wrote to the dioceses of Cashel and Emily, Limerick and Killaloe requesting the postponement.