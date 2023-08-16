Priest promises council planner ‘many blessings’ if she approves church car-park plan

A priest has promised a council planner that if she grants planning permission for a new church car-park it will bring her many blessings.

Fr Robert McNamara, parish priest of Lisdoonvarna, Kilshanny, Toovahera and Doolin in Co Clare, made the pledge to the planner in an email where he said he was “perplexed” why Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) would object to his plans for a new car-park to serve “a little architectural gem” of a church in the Burren.

Fr McNamara has lodged plans with Clare County Council for the car-park adjoining the historic 1878 Church of our Lady of Lourdes at Toovahera, Kilmoone West, Lisdoonvarna.

The car-park scheme is aimed at eliminating the on-road parking during mass times at the church, which has become “in demand” for smaller weddings.

However, in a submission, TII told the council that the proposal was at variance with national policy in relation to the control of frontage development on or affecting national roads.

TII contends that the planned car-park by itself, or by the precedent which a grant of permission for it would set, would adversely affect the operation and safety of the national road network.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 16th

It also states that the proposal, if approved, would have an adverse impact on the national road.

In response, Fr McNamara told the council that he, along with the parish council and parish finance committee, were “perplexed” by TII’s objection on the basis of health and safety.

“This seems so ironic as we are trying to enhance health and safety,” he said.

Fr McNamara addresses a council planner in an email and tells her: “I really hope that you do the sensible and decent thing and please uphold our application. I can promise you that to do so will bring you many blessings.”

Earlier in the email, Fr McNamara said the aim in providing the car-park was “to create a safe environment on a busy road by taking cars off the road during mass times and avoiding the necessity for dangerous situations and indeed, fatalities”.

He said the issue of safety had been thrown into even sharper relief by what he described as the recent sad death of parishioner Gerry O’Connor whose motorbike, he said, collided with a car driven by a French tourist with tragic results.

Fr McNamara said the church served a vibrant community "who meet for holy mass every Saturday evening, as well as for occasional weddings, funerals and christenings”.

In response to TII’s concerns, the council has placed the application on hold pending Fr McNamara submitting a road safety audit.

The council also requested that Fr McNamara carry out an archaeological impact assessment because the proposed site is located in an area that has a particularly high density of recorded monuments.

Asked to comment, Fr McNamara said: “We are trying to enhance road safety.”

He said he remained confident that planning permission would be granted, adding: “Because it is a good endeavour at aiming to improve road safety, I trust in the Lord that everything will turn out OK.”

Fr McNamara also praised the generosity of local couple Patrick and Frances O’Donohue for donating the site for the car-park.