Priest killed in 'freak accident' with his car

A parish priest has been killed in a "freak accident" involving his car at a parochial house.

Fr John Cummins, parish priest of Abbeyleix, Co Laois, died following the incident which is understood to have happened at around 3pm yesterday. The popular priest had been appointed to serve in the parish in summer 2017.

He had said Mass earlier in the day before tragedy struck.

Fr Cummins was originally from Newbridge, Co Kildare, where his family are very well-known and run a business there.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty said in a statement: "It is with deep regret and sadness that I announce the sudden death of Fr John Cummins, Parish Priest of Abbeyleix, after a freak accident today with his car at the parochial house.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Fr John's loving mother, brothers and sister, his priest colleagues throughout the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin, his team in Faith Development Services and ACCORD, Carlow, and, of course, his many parishioners in Abbeyleix whom he held in his heart so dearly.

"At this time of profound heartbreak, I also remember his former colleagues at the Institute of Technology, Carlow, and the parishioners of Carlow Cathedral Parish."

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out today.

