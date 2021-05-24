| 1.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Priest group urges bishops to show more compassion to gay Catholics

Letter: Fr Tim Hazelwood has asked bishops to take a lead in listening Expand

Close

Letter: Fr Tim Hazelwood has asked bishops to take a lead in listening

Letter: Fr Tim Hazelwood has asked bishops to take a lead in listening

Letter: Fr Tim Hazelwood has asked bishops to take a lead in listening

Sarah Mac Donald

The Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) has written to the country’s bishops asking them to engage in a conversation about the Church’s treatment of gay Catholics .

The ACP, which represents more than 1,000 Irish clergy, has asked why the church is “so cold and uncaring” and “so afraid” to welcome gay Catholics and why a “lack of knowledge and understanding” still informs “inappropriate sermons and comments”.

Most Watched

Privacy