Mourners at the funeral mass for murdered teenager Cameron Reilly (18) heard an appeal from the altar for anyone with information on what happened to him to come forward.

Priest at funeral of murdered Cameron Reilly calls on local youths to 'reflect' on events

After his homily Fr Michael Murtagh said that ‘even at this late stage’ he wanted to say ‘to anybody who knows anything to please please come forward.

"Talk to each other and please if anything, even the remotest piece of information that may help, I’d ask you please to come forward." Over a thousand mourners attended the funeral in Dunleer County Louth this morning.

The young mans body was found in a field in Dunleer just over a week ago. In his homily Fr Murtagh said ‘News of Cameron’s death left Dunleer in deep dismay. People wondering out loud how he should have succumbed to 'such a cruel twist of fate'.

"The old, it is said, go to their death. Death comes to the young. It seldom comes as shockingly, as cruelly or as poignantly as it has to Cameron." He said Dunleer was left weeping and he appealed to young people and to the adults in their lives.

He said "Cameron’s death raises some difficult questions and I do not want to avoid them today. I ask and appeal to our young people today to reflect thoughtfully on what has happened and to learn lessons from it. "I ask those who are privileged to be parents to listen and to learn as well. I challenge our young people to examine the patterns of their lives and the direction in which their lives are going. I ask them to reflect on the kind of people they are turning out to be."

As his remains left the funeral home for the short journey to St Brigids Church, guards of honour were formed by local sporting clubs.

Students from Scoil Ui Mhuiri where he did his Leaving Cert this time last year, stood silently as his coffin was brought into the church.

His lecturers and fellow students from Dundalk Institute of Technology were among the mourners. He will be laid to rest in Mullary cemetery.

