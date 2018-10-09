Priest and well-known GAA figure Fr Gerard McAleer steps aside while historical claim is investigated

A priest has voluntarily stepped aside from his position over a historical claim made against him.

A priest has voluntarily stepped aside from his position over a historical claim made against him.

The move comes after concerns were brought to the Archdiocese of Armagh and which are understood to relate to Fr Gerard McAleer, and which have been reported to gardai.

The church said it would not disclose the priest's identity or the parish where he serves. No detail was given about the claim made, but it is understood it relates to a period before the Donaghmore, Tyrone, parish priest was ordained.

Fr McAleer - a former principal of St Patrick's Boys Academy, Dungannon - is a well-known figure in GAA.

He and Mickey Harte guided Tyrone to unprecedented underage GAA success in the 1990s.

When Tyrone won its first All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final in 2003, Fr McAleer was assistant manager.

Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh, asked for prayers for all concerned, adding that the man accused was entitled to a presumption of innocence.

In a statement the Archdiocese of Armagh said: "In line with the safeguarding policy and the standards and guidance of the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland, a parish priest of the archdiocese of Armagh has voluntarily stood aside from his position because of concerns brought to the diocese and reported to the gardai.

"The information received is historic and relates to a time prior to his time in ministry in the archdiocese, and indeed prior to his ordination as a priest.

"The relevant statutory authorities in Northern Ireland have been informed.

"The Archbishop of Armagh has asked for prayers for all concerned while stressing that during the period of the investigation the priest, who has voluntarily stepped aside from all his pastoral duties, continues to be entitled to the natural right of every person to the presumption of innocence pending the completion of all relevant State and Church processes."

The PSNI and Garda did not respond to requests for comment.

Online Editors