Pride flags cut down overnight in Waterford days after being replaced

Pride flags recently replaced in Waterford City after being burnt in an alleged arson attack were again cut down last night.

Earlier this month, flags had been erected to mark “Pride of the Déise” - a celebration of the LGBTQ community in the county.

Today, the Mayor of Waterford, Damien Geoghegan, announced they had been removed for the second time in a week.

“Once again it’s my sad duty to report that the Pride Flags were cut down overnight and removed from the flagpoles on The Mall. A truly despicable act,” he said on Twitter this morning.

“It’s now once again in the hands of the gardaí.”

The flags, which are located outside the Menapia Building, on The Mall, were previously burnt overnight on Monday.

They were replaced later in the week.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to the burning of Pride flags. Gardaí said the man has been charged with a count of criminal damage and is due to appear at Waterford District Court, on July 6.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Tuesday, Mr Geoghegan described the incident as “a deliberate act of hate against the LGBTQ community”.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in 2021.

“Pride is celebrated because members of that community still come under attack on occasion so it's important that we do show solidarity, and we do fly flags at Pride during the month of June, and it's my intention to see those flags back on the Mall.”

Inspector Gavin Hegarty, from Waterford Garda Station, said it was important for gardaí to show their support for the event.

“For us [Pride is] one of our biggest months of the year, coming together as a community to support everybody. It’s important for us to support all members of our community no matter what their background or whatever their views on the world might be.”