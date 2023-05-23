Priceless Strongbow statue might be buried near Ireland’s most famous cathedral

'The Marriage of Strongbow and Aoife' by Daniel Maclise, housed at the National Gallery of Ireland, depicts our loss of sovereignty to the Norman conqueror of Ireland

A priceless statue of Strongbow, the Anglo-Norman lord who spearheaded the invasion of Ireland in the 12th Century, may be buried within sight Ireland’s most famous cathedral – Christchurch

Archaeologists are being urged to consider a survey using ground-penetrating radar to see if the statue is buried near the area where Irish chronicles report it was last seen.

Waterford historian Dermot Power said he believes the potentially priceless statue is buried near Christchurch Cathedral - and that a survey using high-tech ground penetrating radar could lead to its recovery.

"I believe it is buried in the ground somewhere around Christchurch," he told WLRFM.

"All of those houses are Elizabethan so you are talking the late 1500s, maybe a metre down."

Strongbow, whose real name was Richard de Clare, the second Earl of Pembroke, agreed to help the deposed King of Leinster, Diarmuid

MacMurrough, to recover his lands if, in return, he was allowed to marry the king's daughter, Aoife.

The powerful Anglo-Norman lord thus secured for himself the right of succession to Leinster.

Strongbow's army conquered Leinster and he was allowed to keep his new lands by King Henry II once he surrendered his French and Welsh territories and agreed to the English king being overlord of his new Irish possessions.

The Anglo-Norman lord died in 1176 and was buried in Christchurch Cathedral in Dublin.

On This Day In History - May 23rd

He had married Aoife at a ceremony held in Reginald's Tower, in Waterford, in August 1171.

Mr Power said he has traced newspaper articles which referred to the statue standing outside Reginald's Tower in Waterford in 1792.

The Royal Armouries in Leeds, having consulted a description of the statue from the article, confirmed that it likely involved a 13th Century knight.

"It took them nearly four months to decipher what it was, because there is nothing like it in England," he said.

"The 13th century was before they wore (plate) armour - it was essentially chainmail and leather."

However, interest in the statue's whereabouts was piqued by the Royal Armouries admitting that, if found, it would be the oldest of its type in Ireland or the UK.

Mr Power is now urging that ground-penetrating radar be used around the historic area of Christchurch to determine if, as suspected, the statue was buried locally.

Such searches based on historical data have proved successful over recent years, most famously with the discovery of the remains of King Richard III underneath a Leicester car park.