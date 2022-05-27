Price shock for motorists as petrol prices overtake diesel for first time since March

Motorists filling up at forecourts today could be forgiven for looking at the fuel list twice, as the price of petrol overtook over diesel for the first time in months.

Industry experts have said the switch has been caused by an increase in fuel consumption in the US, as drivers there embark on annual holidays.

An analysis of service stations across Dublin, carried out by Independent.ie today, found that petrol was on average 4 cent more expensive per litre than diesel.

Read More

Petrol prices ranged from €1.96 to €2.04, with most garages surveyed selling at under €2 per litre.

That’s compared to between €1.93 and €1.99 for diesel.

CEO of Fuels for Ireland Kevin McPartlan said as new supply lines for diesel became established, its wholesale price became more stable, but “every year at this time there is a spike in global demand for petrol”.

“Fuel prices have been volatile since the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said. “This is not only because geopolitical uncertainty impacts on global energy markets, but also because many countries and companies chose to seek alternatives to Russian suppliers and shippers. In the early weeks of the situation this was seen most dramatically in Irish diesel prices - with the traditional price gap compared with petrol reversed,” he said.

Expand Close CEO of Fuels for Ireland Kevin McPartlan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CEO of Fuels for Ireland Kevin McPartlan

“This is caused by Memorial weekend starting the US driving holiday season (the American Automobile Association estimates that 39.2 million people in the US will travel 80km or more from home this weekend alone). As almost all private vehicles in the US are gasoline (petrol) powered, this surge in demand impacts on the wholesale prices which Fuels for Ireland members pay for stock, and in turn on those paid at our pumps.”

The price of diesel overtook petrol in March and in the same month finance Minister Pascal Donohue announced a temporary reduction in the excise duties on petrol and diesel.

Excise was reduced by 20c per litre on petrol, and 15c per litre on diesel.

However, head of communications for AA Ireland Paddy Comyn said these cuts have largely been wiped out.

“The duty cut has now been pretty much eroded. If this trend continues, were back up to record levels. On our average last month, we were pretty much up towards record prices from what we have seen before,” he said.

“So, that’s bad news for anyone who’s dependent on their car and doesn’t have a viable public transport alternative. The simple maths on it is that most people if you’re running a car at the moment, at the current prices, it’s costing them about €500 per year more than last year.

“Petrol is 25-26pc more expensive than it was and diesel is 37pc more than it was a year ago. So quite a jump, and obviously the last 24-48 hours has seen quite a jump in petrol prices in particular with a 5 to 7 cent per litre increase from where we were only a few days ago.”