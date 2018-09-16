Pressure on Higgins to reveal costs of presidency

President Michael D Higgins is coming under increasing pressure to volunteer details of costs and expenses associated with his time in Aras an Uachtarain after presidential nominees outlined their plans to make the office more transparent.

Senator and presidential candidate Joan Freeman said she would not use upmarket hotels on foreign trips because they "gouge the Irish taxpayer".

Other candidates have vowed to volunteer records regularly and questioned the incumbent's willingness to do likewise. Each nominee last week told the Sunday Independent they wanted to increase transparency and accountability around the use of public funds.

Ms Freeman said she wanted to publish her expenses online every three to six months if she was elected.

The Office of the President does not come under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI), leading to questions about the level of scrutiny a president can face about their use of public funds.

Ms Freeman said she was concerned that bringing the office under the remit of the Act might conflict with the Constitution. It says the Office of President shall not be answerable to either of the Houses of the Oireachtas or to any court for the exercise and performance of the powers and functions of the office, but Ms Freeman concedes more transparency is required.

"I would like to publish the guidelines on costs and arrangements for presidential travel and ensure that these are transparent," she said.

"The people want their president to be treated well when representing Ireland abroad, but that cannot be an excuse for four and five-star hotels in other cities to gouge the Irish taxpayer.

"Hospitality should be warm and welcoming, it does not have to be lavish."

Businessman Sean Gallagher said he would volunteer to make records available to the public in line with government departments. He would like to see the office opened up to Freedom of Information requests.

"President Higgins has previously indicated that he would have no objection to opening up the Office of the President to the Freedom of Information Act. However, as to whether he would voluntarily disclose this information, I am unsure if he will do so," Mr Gallagher said.

"The Office of the President receives significant public funding and it is in the public interest to know where and how this money is being spent."

Gavin Duffy, who secured his fourth endorsement to allow him run for the presidency last Friday, called for an audit of the office. He promised to publish expenditure on an annual basis and said: "We need a breakdown of the roles of all the staff - security, housekeeping, gardening, cooking, presidential assistants, press office. Also, we need more information on the rationale for the payment of 'special allowances' of between €10,000 and €19,000 to some staff."

Mr Higgins was asked to comment on the transparency issue but a spokesman said the query could not be handled until his campaign arrangements were finalised. He has previously said he is happy to sign legislation allowing for greater scrutiny under FOI.

