Pressure for unwanted sex acts, image threats and demands for phones – ‘shocking’ relationship trends revealed in youth survey

Unhealthy and abusive behaviour in young people’s romantic relationships have become “normalised”, Women’s Aid has warned, as it described the results of an online survey as “shocking”.

A significantly high number of women who took the survey said their partner had threatened to post explicit or intimate images or videos online when they have a fight, the organisation said.

The national organisation supporting women subjected to intimate relationship abuse shared results from a recent survey at toointoyou.ie, its website aimed at young people.

The Relationship Quiz was targeted at young women aged between 18 to 25 who might already have concerns about their own relationship or about a friend.

It helps young people determine if their relationship is healthy or whether their partner displays behaviours that are unhealthy or abusive.

The quiz has been taken almost 20,000 times since its launch in November 2022.

Findings show that 15,887 respondents said that their partner has threatened to post explicit or intimate images or videos when they have a fight.

It is illegal to threaten to share intimate images of someone without their consent.

A total of 12,929 respondents said their partner has hit them once and they are afraid they will do it again.

Data shows that 12,667 said the person they are going out with always demands to look through their phone and to know all their passwords.

And 10,465 said their partner has forced or pressured them to do something sexual that they didn’t want to do.

Women’s Aid released the data as part of the launch of the #TooIntoYou Valentine’s Day awareness raising campaign on the “red flags of abuse”.

Mary Hayes, who leads the #TooIntoYou campaign, explained that for many young people the red flags of abuse can be difficult to spot because they have become “so normalised as part of young relationships”.

“We have seen some really shocking trends coming through in the #TooIntoYou Relationship Quiz,” she said.

“A common unhealthy behaviour we hear about from young people is when their partner demands to look through their phone and social media to see who they’ve been talking to.

“This is really worrying because it is an indication that their partner is trying to control who they talk to and doesn’t respect their privacy.

“Your partner demanding to look through your phone and knowing all your passwords is a common red flag of abuse. In young relationships it can be confusing because if this is seen as the norm, it sets a precedent for other unhealthy behaviours which can get worse and more dangerous over time.”

Ms Hayes added: “If those behaviours continue to be brushed off as ‘not a big deal,’ or excused as jealousy or insecurity then it creates a harmful picture of what young people should expect in their intimate relationships.

“It is essential that we call these behaviours out as abusive and unacceptable. So much of what young people understand about relationships is unhealthy.

“With our #TooIntoYou campaign we want young people to know what an unhealthy relationship looks like, so they are able to spot the red flags early on before things get more serious and they become isolated.”

To launch the #TooIntoYou campaign Women’s Aid is running its #TooIntoYou pop-up experience on Valentine’s Day at 2 Henry Street, Dublin 1.

The space, inspired by the #LoveBetter campaign from One Love in the US, is designed to show that abuse can hide in relationships that seem romantic on the surface.

Ms Hayes said the #TooIntoYou Valentine’s campaign will “disrupt young people’s understanding of what romance looks like and start a conversation about the red flags of abuse”.

“We hope that the space will make young people think twice about how they are treated in their intimate relationships and encourage them to reach out to us,” she said.

Women’s Aid’s #TooIntoYou campaign will run from February 14 to International Women’s Day, March 8.

The campaign aims to teach young people about the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships and raise awareness of the supports for young people at the website toointoyou.ie

Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is open seven days a week at 1800 341 900.