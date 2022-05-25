Murph’s Gastro Pub in Butlersbridge in Cavan used to open seven days a week.

Now, it’s closed on Monday and Tuesday. A severe staffing shortage is the main reason – but it’s not all bad news.

Owner Fergus Murphy is also glad of the extra work-life balance that began with the lockdowns and restrictions.

“You just realise you don’t have to be here seven days a week,” he said. “Of course, I’d like to have more staff. There are seven chefs including me.

“I’m looking for a senior chef but no one is coming through the ranks. They’ve not got the calibre to run a busy kitchen. Many of them went through the ranks too quickly and got another pay rise and within three of four years they are head chefs. It really takes longer than that.”

Being outside the big cities makes it more difficult to recruit, he feels, and unlike big hotels with spare rooms, he can’t offer accommodation to those on work permits.

“We still do lunch and dinner but if we lost any more chefs lunch would be in jeopardy or we might have to lose a third day,” he said.

At the moment, he has an advert on a jobs website for a chef, offering a salary between €52,000 and €62,000. “I would push it out to €65,500 if the right man or woman came through the door. At the moment, there is a very poor response.

“I’m looking at CVs and think I will have to hold off. Some who apply live in Dublin or Wicklow and use it with their own employer – but they have no intention of moving away. Getting chefs before Covid was poor. Since Covid it’s impossible. It’s just as bad getting skilled front-of-house staff. Some restaurants rely on transition-year students.

“Only for my wife Susan, who does front of house, I don’t know where we’d be.”

Originally from Swords in Dublin, the couple are 16 years in business in Cavan.

They opened their current restaurant in 2014. “We moved from Swords to Stamullen and then saw a house for sale in Cavan that we liked,” he said.

After leaving Cathal Brugha Street college, he trained in the Westbury on London’s Bond Street and has worked with Albert Roux.

“The thing about being a chef is it’s a great career. I’ve worked in Geneva and Spice Island in the Caribbean. My motto is what you put in is what you get out. When you’re an apprentice you don’t look at the clock or your pay packet. It is all about learning your craft from the best.”

“Nowadays it’s not like that. I’m talking to electricians and builders and it’s the exact same. They are losing workers for silly money. Finding staff has never been as bad as this but hopefully it’ll be easier in the new year.”