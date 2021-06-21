Press Ombudsman upholds school’s complaints against newspaper over ‘body shaming’ article

The Press Ombudsman has upheld complaints against a newspaper over an article that alleged female students had been “body shamed” over wearing tight clothing.

The complaint was made by Presentation College Carlow after the Carlow Nationalist ran a front page article titled: “Anger at ‘body shaming’ of girls in Carlow school.”

The article alleged that teenage girls in the school had been told “not to wear tight clothing as it made teachers ‘uncomfortable’”.

The claims were subsequently debated in the Dáil and reported in the national media.

Ray Murray, the principal of the Presentation College Carlow, wrote to the paper to say that claims made in the article were “completely untrue” and that the article was “significantly inaccurate”.

Mr Murray, on behalf of the school, lodged a complaint with the Press Ombudsman and alleged the Nationalist was in breach of Principle 1 (Truth and Accuracy) and Principle 2 (Distinguishing Fact and Comment) of the Code of Practice of the Press Council of Ireland.

These complaints were upheld on foot of appeal by the Nationalist.

A complaint that Principle 4 (Respect for Rights) was breached was not upheld by the Ombudsman.

Mr Murray sought a retraction of the article in November last year and said it was untrue that female students had been told “not to wear tight leggings to school as it was ‘distracting’ for their male teachers,” as was stated in the article.

The Nationalist, in a submission to the Press Ombudsman claimed there had been no breach of Principles of the Code of Practice and said it did not accept that the article was untrue or inaccurate.

It said it had clarified the information with parents and pupils before publication and that it had “multiple sources” for its story and that efforts had been made on a number of occasions to get comments from the school in advance of publication.

The paper told the Ombudsman that it had spoken to parents and children who had attended the assemblies and that it had no “reason to doubt the veracity of what we were being told by the parents and children”.

The Nationalist also said that it was never the newspaper’s intention to cause “anyone upset or distress”.

The school responded to the newspaper’s submission by saying they were under no obligation to respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

The Press Council statement on the ruling showed that Presentation College Carlow argued just because they didn’t respond to the allegations “did not confer legitimacy for The Nationalist ‘to run with a significantly inaccurate … story’.”

The Press Council rejected an appeal on the grounds that the Press Ombudsman had not erred in his application of the Code in his conclusion that there had been a breach of both Principles 1 and 2 of the Code.

The Council made its decision on the basis that the newspaper had failed to demonstrate that the article was supported by adequate and verifiable sources to confirm its accuracy and accordingly was a breach of Principle 1.

It also found that the Press Ombudsman was correct in his conclusion that Principle 2 was breached for the reasons that he gave – that the newspaper failed to demonstrate in the article that it had appropriately distinguished between fact and comment, conjecture, rumour and unconfirmed reports.