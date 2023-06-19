President’s neutrality row: Tánaiste says Ireland’s stance ‘not up for grabs’ – but we may have to ‘adapt’ to face new threats

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has insisted Ireland is not being steered towards joining Nato. Photo: Gerry Mooney

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina meet with Margaret Toomey and Eileen Fennell from Dublin at the Bloomsday garden party in Aras An Uachtaráin. Photo: Maxwells

Ireland’s military neutrality will not be abandoned – but it may have to be adapted against new threats amid the country’s role in emerging EU security and defence policy, the Tánaiste has said.

Micheál Martin strongly rebuffed comments by President Michael D Higgins which have caused a huge storm in political circles. The President warned against Ireland abandoning military neutrality, saying there was “a drift” in Irish foreign policy which posed real danger.

The row comes ahead of a new public forum on Irish foreign, defence and security policy which opens this Thursday. The four-day forum in Cork, Dublin and Galway will hear from 80 expert witnesses. It has been convened by Mr Martin, who is also Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister.

Well-placed sources last night insisted that the so-called Consultative Forum on International Security Policy will go ahead as planned. Government officials strongly defended the integrity and independence of the participants and guest speakers, and warned against prejudging the outcome.

“The world is changing – we cannot just stick our fingers in our ears and block out this difficult debate. We have to review how we face things like cyber attacks, sabotage of underwater cables and other emerging threats,” one source told Independent.ie.

The event will be chaired by former head of Oxford University, Dr Louise Richardson, a native of Co Waterford, who will report potentially recommending future policy moves.

In an interview with the Business Post, Mr Higgins questioned the independence of the personnel assembled for the four-day forum.

“The crawl away from the self-esteem of our foreign policy bothers me,” he said.

He said Ireland’s foreign policy was one of “positive neutrality”, defined very simply as Ireland’s right to belong to any group that it chooses in relation to non-militaristic international policy.

“If you interfere with that, there’s no difference between you and Lithuania and Latvia,” Mr Higgins said in reference to both these countries which are members of the Nato western defence alliance. “That’s the fire that people are playing with.”

The President also noted that Dr Richardson was an establishment figure, with the honorary title of Dame of the British Empire.

In a highly unusual move, the Tánaiste hit back strongly through a statement which did not specifically cite President Higgins or his comments.

Mr Martin said following the Russian invasion of Ukraine every country in Europe had to review security, defence and foreign policy – and Ireland was no exception.

“Political leadership means taking on the responsibility of putting in place policies to keep this country and its people safe and secure,” Mr Martin said.

He insisted this week’s forum was a first such move by any Irish government. He said it would be open and fair with 900 people already signed up to attend, 80 participants, and total openness, including live-streaming.

“The Government have made it clear that we do not intend to change Ireland’s policy of military neutrality,” said the Tánaiste.

But he added that Ireland cannot isolate itself and must face the challenges of the war in Ukraine.

The President was also strongly challenged by former Fine Gael foreign affairs minister, Charlie Flanagan. He said Mr Higgins was challenging government policy and risking undermining European solidarity with Ukraine.

Mr Flanagan said he respected the office of President and had regard for Mr Higgins, for whom he had canvassed in the 2018 presidential election.

However, Mr Flanagan said: “Firstly, this appears to be an attempt by the President to clearly shape government policy. Secondly, there is a long-standing practice that the President does not challenge government policy.”

The Laois-Offaly TD said no Irish political party wanted Ireland to join Nato, but the President’s comments risked undermining European solidarity with Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, was ‘Europe’s 9/11’. War crimes are committed daily in Ukraine and we cannot be silent because defence issues are very important,” Mr Flanagan said.

The controversy has drawn a variety of reactions from across the political parties. Former Fianna Fáil defence minister Willie O’Dea said he agreed with the President on the need to protect military neutrality, but he took issue with Mr Higgins’ insistence that extra Defence Forces’ funding must await internal reforms.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said there was genuine fear of a drift towards Nato, and he said many of the speakers at this week’s forum are “pro-Nato”.