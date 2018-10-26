Voter turnout 'steady' in Presidential Election and referendum as candidates cast their votes

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina were amongst the first voters to arrive at their local polling station in the Phoenix Park.

He handed over his passport to formally identify himself to returning officers at St Mary’s Hospital – which was built by the British in 1769 as the Royal Hibernian Military School, and currently in use as a nursing home.

Michael D then tucked his passport back into an inner pocket of his dark three-piece suit before taking his ballot papers for the Presidential election and for the Blasphemy referendum.

He asked if they had ‘a few’ to vote during the morning and the polling officers replied, “a few.”

Sabina was first to vote while Michael D gave a smile as he popped his ballot papers in the box.

Then the couple went to greet staff members of St Mary’s hospital.

“President, best of luck today,” someone told him.

“You’re all so lovely to come out,” said Sabina.

“There’s our President,” said Anthony Errity, a physiotherapist and Occupational Therapist at the hospital.

“I hope he gets back in – he is a gentleman,” he said afterwards.

Gavin Duffy is pictured casting his vote (Photo: Mark Condren)

He was there with Head Gardener Danny McCarthy who said he always came to watch the President's vote and had also been a guest at two State receptions, with Presidents Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese, when he had represented Ireland in the Paralympics for cross country and football.

A short time later, Presidential candidate Joan Freeman went to cast her own vote, with husband Paddy, her daughters, Marie, Aislinne, Siobhan and her grandchildren Saoirse and Grace for moral support.

In a pink tweed suit, there was a smattering of applause as she arrived at the count centre at Scoil Mhuire at Airlie Heights in Lucan, Co Dublin.

Returning Officer Brian Dempsey said the polling station always had a turnout that was consistently higher than the national average and that turnout this morning had been steady.

“There’ll be another surge in the evening when people finish work,” he said.

Joan said that she was going to celebrate with her family, regardless of the outcome.

“It’s in the hands of god what’s going to happen at this point,” she said. “Thank you to all the people who have rooted for me.”

Asked if the process had been a learning curve, she said: “Absolutely. It made me realise that there are times when you have to dig deep and there are times when you might be afraid and any time I think of that from now on, I will be thinking of the people who have been very afraid.”

“And just to give them that message that you can get through it regardless,” she added.

She said she did not regret going forward, saying: “There’s only 22 people’s names on the ballot papers for Presidential elections. To be one of those people is again a privilege in itself,” she said.

Tomorrow, she plans to be at the count and to celebrate with her family regardless of the outcome: “Because we’ve already won in so many ways.”

