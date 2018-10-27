Businessman Seán Gallagher responded to his second failed bid to become President of Ireland by congratulating Michael D Higgins and saying, "nobody has died".

Businessman Seán Gallagher responded to his second failed bid to become President of Ireland by congratulating Michael D Higgins and saying, "nobody has died".

'The most important thing is that nobody has died' - Sean Gallagher on second failed Áras bid

Mr Gallagher suggested fellow former Dragons' Den star Peter Casey's surge in support was a "protest vote" and said the sum of money he will lose due to his own campaign will be "clear in the next few days".

His team told Independent.ie during the week that he expected to spend €250,000, and while there was some fundraising, most of the campaign was financed "through his own resources".

Mr Gallagher came second in the 2011 Presidential Election but faces being lumped in with the also-rans as his support collapsed this time around.

The former Dragons' Den star was asked by reporters which loss was worse as he arrived at the National Count Centre at Dublin Castle with his wife Trish.

Sean Gallagher says: "The important thing is nobody has died." pic.twitter.com/IUYnSrv3MZ — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) October 27, 2018

He said that anyone that has "ever stepped forward to anything" takes the "highs and lows."

"The most important thing is today nobody has died. My wife and family are healthy and well. And democracy has spoken, and we move on to the next important things in life."

Earlier he said: "Today is not a day for post-mortems.

"We’ll hear the result and it’s Michael D’s day.

"He’s been re-elected, so I wish him well."

He thanked his team and people who voted for him as well as his wife whom he said, "continues to be my rock and supports me with great love and encouragement in all that I do".

"I would have loved to have gotten a better result as I think all the candidates would but that’s the nature of elections and the people have spoken."

He brushed aside a question on if he will run again saying: "We’ll deal with this one at the moment before we think about going beyond 2018."

He said he's not "making any excuses" but that it was a short campaign and it was "hard to build momentum".

He said he was "very happy" with the messages he was putting forward on trade, jobs, disability and "advancing the discussion about the reunification of our people and our country".

"They’re all relevant, important points but perhaps they didn’t resonate".

He said he didn't regret running for a second time.

"I’m delighted we ran. As with everything in life, you have to step forward for the things you believe in. I’ve done that. I’ve done it twice and this time it didn’t go as successfully as the last time in terms of numbers, but we move on to the next chapter in our lives."

He was asked if he would potentially run in next year's European elections.

Mr Gallagher replied: "I won’t make any decisions now, but I do know and believe that Ireland is going to face a lot of challenges in the coming years.

"Particularly on the back of Brexit and I remain as committed to communities and small business and to the country as I have always been for the last 30 years and that position won’t change.

"And if I can in some way continue to use my skills and my abilities, I’ll happily do that but for what that is I don’t know yet."

Online Editors