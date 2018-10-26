Sheriff called to intervene over confusion surrounding location of polling station

Dublin’s Sheriff’s Office has been asked to intervene over confusion surrounding the location of a polling station.

Labour Party TD Joan Burton contacted the office to demand “immediate action” after a polling station was moved due to concerns over the safety of the building where the vote was scheduled to take place.

In a statement, Ms Burton said Tyrrelstown Community Centre in West Dublin was closed earlier in the week, along with two local schoolS over health safety concerns about the building.

She said signage directing voters to an alternative polling station at a nearby school were inadequate.

"There is completed confusion on changes of the voting station at Tyrrelston polling station which is the polling place for an area of 3000 homes,” she said.

The polling station was due to be in the Tyerllstwon community center. The center is however closed, along with two schools, due to building risks announced earlier in the week

"There are no notices on the roads leading up to the center, on roundabouts or even in the local shops. There is just one small notice on the gate of the campus informing voters that their polling place has been moved to a neighboring school, Le Chéile Secondary School.

"This total lack of notice or information has led to very low numbers now voting in the area. I am calling on the Sheriff's Office who are responsible for the election management to put up notices around the area and let voters know about the change of polling place in Tyrrelstown,” she added.

Online Editors