Peter Casey achieves impressive gains in rural parts of Limerick with large Traveller populations

While Michael D Higgins dominated the vote in his birthplace of Limerick, his nearest rival Peter Casey achieved impressive gains in rural parts of Limerick with large Traveller populations.

Just over 41pc of Limerick city turned out to vote, while there was a 46pc turnout in the county.

In Limerick City, Peter Casey earned 23.6pc of the vote, while Michael D Higgins earned 56.9pc.

But in Limerick County, an area of the country with a high Traveller population, Casey earned 33.9pc of the vote, while Michael D Higgins topped the polls with 47.6pc.

A ballot paper shows a number 1 for presidential candidate Peter Casey. Credit: Mark Condren

In Rathkeale, where there is a significant Traveller community, Mr Casey came out on top in a number of boxes, at polling stations stations in West Limerick.

In one particular box at Rathkeale Girls National School unofficial tallies had Peter Casey topping the poll on 44pc of the vote, followed by Michael D Higgins on 40pc.

In Knocknasna, located just outside Abbbeyfeale, tallies had Mr Casey coming out on top 61 first preference votes, followed by Mr Higgins with 50, and Liadh Ni Riada third with 18 votes.

This trend was also replicated in a box in Askeaton, where tallies had Casey achieving 142 first preference votes, followed by Higgins with 123.

Peter Casey pictured at the Convention Centre (Photo: Mark Condren)

In the city, in St Paul’s booth in Dooradoyle, Mr Higgins came out of one box with 57pc of the vote and Casey coming in second with 23pc, according to unofficial tallies.

Tallies from a box in Monaleen showed Higgins on 52.1pc and Casey on 29.7pc.

In polling booths in St Michael’s and at JFK National School on the Ennis Road, unofficial tallies from both areas combined had Mr Higgins sailing away with 319 first preference votes, with his nearest rival Peter Casey securing 119 first preference votes.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s only Sinn Fein TD, Maurice Quinlivan said he was “disappointed” with Liadh Ni Riada’s performance.

She received 5.9pc of the vote in Limerick City, and 4.4pc of the vote in Limerick County.

“We’re disappointed... there was the issue that she wasn’t as well-known as we would have hoped she would have been,” said Deputy Quinlivan.

“She did the best campaign she could have possibly done,” he added.

Mr Quinlivan described the presidential debates on television and radio as “a circus”.

Rounding on RTE, he said: “If you look at the RTE debates, the same questions were asked a second time, rather than teasing out other stuff and letting candidates try to expand on the platform they wanted to run on.”

“The national broadcaster really has to look at how they (cover) the campaigns - I’m not making that as an excuse or whatever, I'm just saying, we are having a presidential campaign and it was supposed to be about the candidate’s vision for Ireland; and I don’t think that came out, and I think that (was) reflected in the (vote).”

When asked if he thought it was a mistake for Sinn Fein to run a candidate against Mr Higgins, Mr Quinlivan said: “I don’t think it was a mistake (to run Liadh Ni Riada).”

“I think this is a crucial point; it’s very important to have an election regardless of the outcome of that. I think Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Labour didn’t want this election, however Sinn Fein did want this election, along with others that did want this election.”

“I’ll never apologise for calling an election or for letting people express their democratic mandate or their franchise. It’s really important.”

Online Editors