Pavee Point expresses concern at strong support for Casey in areas with high Traveller population

Martin Collins, co-director of Traveller organisation Pavee Point, has expressed concern that some communities with high Traveller populations have shown strong support for presidential candidate Peter Casey.

Tallies from Askeaton (44pc) and Rathkeale (46pc) in Limerick show strong support for Casey.

Casey's controversial argument that Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority saw his vote surge in the final week of campaigning and RTE's Exit Poll showed support for him at 20.7pc.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Mr Collins reacted to the tally in Rathkeale saying: "That would worry me," he said.

"At the same time, it has to be acknowledged that there has been some tension in the town of Rathkeale, especially around Christmas time when Travellers would return from Europe and right across the globe.

"We've always called for some kind of mediation service or some kind of relationship-building initiative to be deployed.

"Unfortunately, many Travellers are not registered and fewer Travellers vote and that's the point Pavee Point and other Traveller organisations have been trying to convey for decades.

"It's really important that they vote because their vote could make a difference in local, general, European or Presidential elections.

"It's one message I would send to the community is please exercise your franchise."

Casey claimed on Newstalk earlier this morning that he regretted not 'coming down harder' on Collins for his response to the Derry native's remarks on the Travelling community. Casey called for Collins to step down.

"I have represented my community with integrity for the last 35 years. I don't get my mandate from Peter Casey," he said.

"I get my mandate from my community, when the day arrives that that mandate diminishes, I will resign.

"If the exit polls are to be believed, I welcome this resounding victory for Michael D Higgins. He has promoted inclusion, equality and human rights.

"There is no doubt that his anti-Traveller comments did have an impact on the electorate but it very difficult to quantify how much of that vote was linked to his anti-Traveller commentary.

"To be fair to Peter Casey he did make commentary on unpopular issues like middle Ireland feeling that their voices haven't been heard or people not being able to afford getting on the property market.

"He made a range of commentary on a range of issues so it's difficult to quantify how much of that 20pc vote is attributable to his anti-Traveller comments. There is no doubt that they made a contribution

"The point I would make is that his Trump-style politics of division and racism have no place in a Irish democratic system and Michael D Higgins victory demonstrates that clear message."

Meanwhile, Meath County Councillor Eddie Fennessy said he is "shocked" at what he believes is more than a 20pc vote for Peter Casey in Meath West.

The Sinn Fein councillor, who attended the Trim GAA centre with his baby son, Ned, said as he is involved with a Meath Travellers workshop, he was particularly concerned so many had voted for Casey given his views on Travellers.

"I am shocked by so many people voting for Casey and the trend is so far following the exit polls though I believe it could end up more than 20 pc.

"I work closely with the Traveller community in Meath and Casey's words on Travellers were just wrong. He's targeting the Traveller community to try to gain votes.

"This is a community suffering widespread discrimination and hostility.

"I believe this was mostly older people who voted for Casey and we are looking at a low turnout of voters I believe so I don't want to say the number who voted for Casey are representative of around 20pc or more of Meath West or nationally."

Cllr Fennessy is Sinn Fein's director of elections in Meath.

Online Editors