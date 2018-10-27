Dragons' Den star Gavin Duffy has confirmed that he will lose more than €100,000 on his failed presidential election bid.

Dragons' Den star Gavin Duffy has confirmed that he will lose more than €100,000 on his failed presidential election bid.

'No regrets': Gavin Duffy confirms he will lose 'definitely more than €100k' on failed Áras bid

Mr Duffy is set to come in last place in the presidential election but was gracious in defeat, wishing Michael D Higgins well in his second term in Áras an Uachtaráin.

The businessman will lose the money he put into the campaign as he will not achieve the 12.5pc of the vote required to apply for reimbursement of spending up to €200,000.

Mr Duffy did not offer a final figure but said it is "definitely more than €100,000".

He said his campaign spending will be published under Standards in Public Office Commission rules.

He also said: "Anytime you lose money, you’ve a regret. That’s a regret."

But he spoke of the belief he has in the issues he wanted to raise.

He denied that he found the campaign "bruising" adding: "I said all along it’s a test of your character and values".

Mr Duffy said he wasn't surprised by the strong performance of fellow former Dragons' Den star Peter Casey who's set to win a fifth of the vote.

He said they're friends though they often disagree on political ideology.

Mr Duffy added: "What I’m hearing from the commentary today is that there was some great strategy.

"The Peter Casey I know is actually, believe it or not, a decent guy.

"If there was a strategy, you’d have to attribute some evil genius to it which I don’t think he deserves.

"He was throwing grenades repeatedly. One of them was going to explode and it did, and it drove him up in the polls."

Mr Duffy referred to Mr Casey's controversial remarks about the Travelling Community.

He sought to reassure Travellers on the issue.

He said: "We had six candidates in the race. Five did not go to that area of populism. We have a president with a socialist track record being returned with a handsome majority."

Earlier Mr Duffy said: "The people have spoken, and they’ve spoken very, very clearly with a large mandate.

"We’ll learn later on it could be a historic mandate for my president and your president Michael D Higgins.

"I want to wish him all the best… for his second term as Uachtaráin na hÉireann.

"For myself – yeah I am disappointed when you contest, and you don’t really compete at the end of the day.

"But no regrets and I’m saying that genuinely.

"I think the issues that I’ve raised, and I have to accept the blame here, they didn’t resonate with the public.

"Perhaps I’m slightly ahead of where the public concerns are around the changes we’re facing in society."

Online Editors