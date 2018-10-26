MICHAEL D Higgins is on course to be re-elected for a second term as President of Ireland - but more than half of voters stayed away from the polls.

Michael D Higgins on course to win second term as Traveller row boosts Peter Casey's vote - exit poll

At the end of an often bizarre campaign, Mr Higgins is set to top the poll with around 58.1pc of the vote.

However, the story of the election is likely to be Peter Casey who has gone from 1pc in the opinion polls to 20.7pc in the RTÉ Exit Poll.

The Red C survey of 2,000 people leaving polling stations across the country shows the other candidates as follows:

Controversy: Presidential candidate Peter Casey was vilified for comments on Travellers that many politicians shared. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Liadh Ni Riada – 7.4pc

Joan Freeman – 6.3pc

Ready for battle: The candidates in the RTÉ radio centre ahead of the first presidential debate on Saturday. Photo: Tony Gavin

Sean Gallagher – 5.5pc

Gavin Duffy – 2pc

Candidates need to get at least 12.5pc of the vote in order to secure a refund for their expenses up to €200,000.

Back in 2011, Mr Higgins secured 701,101 first preference votes which amounted to 39.6pc of the vote.

President Michael D Higgins casts his vote with his wife Sabina for the Presidential Election at St Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park this morning. Photo: Tony Gavin

He had promised to serve only one term but the 77-year-old will now continue residing in Áras an Uachtaráin until 2025.

His campaign was dogged by controversies over spending at Áras an Uachtaráin, including his use of the Government jet.

During the election, Mr Higgins refused to publish details of how an unaudited €317,000 annual allowance is used – but has committed to in the coming weeks.

Peter Casey, an Irish-American businessman who took part in the Dragons’ Den programme, started out as the most low-profile of the six candidates but dominated the headlines after landing himself at the centre of a racism row.

He said the special recognition of Travellers as an ethnic minority was “nonsense”.

Ahead of casting his vote, Mr Casey told the Irish Independent has “no regrets” about how his campaign evolved, even though at one point he claims to have considered dropping out of the race.

He faced calls to pull out of the race after claiming Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are "basically people camping in someone else's land".

The businessman argued: "They are not paying their fair share of taxes in society."

Counting gets underway at 9am on Saturday morning and is expected to finish up on Saturday evening.

Ballots from the blasphemy referendum will then be counted.

An official declaration will be made in Dublin Castle – but the new presidential term doesn’t actually begin until November 11 which is also Armistice Day.

