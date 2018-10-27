Michael D Higgins is re-elected as President in landslide win

Micheal D Higgins has been re-elected as President of Ireland.

Sitting comfortably on top of the polls since the campaign began, the incumbent sailed through to a win on the first count with 822,566 first preference votes or 55.8 per cent of total valid votes.

Businessman Peter Casey, who struggled at just 2pc in the polls last week, soared into second place with 342, 727 votes (23.3pc).

Sean Gallagher, who came second in his 2011 bid, achieved just 94,514 votes, coming in third with 6.41pc.

Liadh Ni Riada came fourth, with 93,987 votes (6.37pc).

Joan Freeman earned just 87,908 votes (6pc), while Gavin Duffy failed to make an impression on the electorate and gained just 32,198 votes (2.2pc).

In the Presidential Election, there were a total of 1,473,900 valid votes.

After finishing second, Donegal man Peter Casey is not ruling out a future in politics.

Arriving at the National Count Centre in Dublin Castle, Mr Casey denied he played the race card in the election with his controversial remarks on the Travelling Community.

He insisted that any such suggestion is "so untrue".

However, he repeated views that have been heavily criticised by political opponents.

He said: "You can’t be a racist if you don’t regard the people you’re talking about as a different race. They’re not. They’re Irish people. They’re proud Irish people so that’s not a possibility."

He denied being the Donald Trump of Irish politics and claimed his politics are "probably left-of-centre rather than right-of- centre."

And he said he's going to speak with his wife before he makes a decision on running for public office again.

He said: "I think I should probably talk to my wife before I make any decisions. It’ll be a family decision so we’ll make that decision very shortly."

Meanwhile Senator Joan Freeman ruled out running for another elected office after her unsuccessful bid for the presidency.

The Pieta-House founder defended fellow candidate Peter Casey who has come under fire for his controversial remarks on Travellers saying; "He's a very nice man".

Ms Freeman also released a statement congratulating Michael D Higgins on his predicated victory.

"This campaign made me fall in love with Ireland all over again.

"As I toured the country, I was blown away by the sheer generosity of the people of Ireland as they make sure that the most vulnerable in their communities are supported.

"Whether they be volunteers, charities or community groups, the heavy lifting they do on behalf of this country is incredible," she said.

"However, I congratulate Michael D. Higgins and know that he will continue to be a great ambassador for this country, both at home and abroad. I wish himself and Sabina success and happiness in the years ahead."

Gavin Duffy, who admitted having three Dragons in the race was "bizarre", told Newstalk today he does not feel his communications business will suffer as a result of his poor performance in the presidential election.

Presenter Pat Kenny asked: "Gavin, you say you have no regrets, but given the performance... it was suggested earlier that you might even have damaged your own business because if you can't promote yourself, who can you help promote?"

The former Dragon's Den star responded saying: "I think that will be a fair comment from some.

"I don't think my business, if I'm returning to my business, because the response and reaction, I'm at home this morning and people have been calling to my house and of course, they are your very close friends and family but certainly, the general comment, if I was to judge by social media, was that I conducted myself with dignity and respect for others throughout it."

Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ni Riada thanked her supporters, and said a United Ireland "is firmly back on the agenda".

"A cháirde, I want to say a big míle buíochas for all your support and hard work over the past six weeks," she said.

"We certainly made sure that there was no coronation & that a United Ireland is firmly back on the agenda. We've just started to climb the mountain, agus beidh lá eile ann."

Speaking outside Dublin Castle, Ni Riada continued; "I think by and large people were not hugely engaged with the campaign it was a very low turnout and I suppose it just didn't capture the imagination of people in that regard.

"I don't people had other things to do, I couldn't tell you I'll have to reflect on that in the days to come as to why the vote was so low."

