In Pictures: Presidential Election 2018 in 30 poignant images

And so it ends - another presidential election consigned to history.

Sitting comfortably on top of the polls since the campaign began, Michael D Higgins sailed through to a win on the first count with 822,566 first preference votes or 55.8 per cent of total valid votes.

Ready for battle: The candidates in the RTÉ radio centre ahead of the first presidential debate on Saturday. Photo: Tony Gavin Class act: Presidential candidate Seán Gallagher at St Laurence’s Primary School, Co Wicklow, with his wife Trish and their son Bobby (5), and other pupils from Bobby’s class. Photo: Colin Keegan Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy buys his wife Orlaith a rose (Niall Carson/PA) Structures need to be put in place: Sinn Féin’s presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada Planning ahead: President Michael D Higgins consults a member of his staff at his campaign office in Dublin as he prepares his bid for a further seven years in Aras an Uachtarain. Photo: David Conachy Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman at Meath County Council Offices. Photo: Seamus Farrelly Taoiseach Leo Varadkar canvassing for Michael D Higgins on Grafton Street (Photo: Kyran O'Brien) Protest: Members of the Travelling community protest against Peter Casey at Carbragh Bridge. Photo: PA Mr Casey visited a housing development intended for the Traveller community on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA) Controversial Presidential campaign Peter Casey has paid a visit to the houses built for Traveller families in Tipperary (Photo: Mark Condren) Line up: The Presidential candidates with Pat Kenny (centre) for the TV debate on Wednesday. Photo: Brian McEvoy Sinn Féin’s Presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada with party leader Mary-Lou McDonald. Picture: Steve Humphreys The ballot box is taken to Tory Island, off the coast of Co Donegal (Niall Carson/PA) 26/10/2018, Sal Healy with her dog Roxy walks past Drumcondra National School after voting in the presidential election. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @Yokeups of her dog Buffy waiting outside a polling station in Ireland, as the country goes to the polls to vote in the Irish presidential election. Siobhan Quill/PA Wire President Michael D Higgins casts his vote with his wife Sabina for the Presidential Election at St Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park this morning. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/10/2018 26/10/2018, Sean Gallagher casts his vote in the presidential election with his wife Trish and son, bobby, 5, at the Charlesland sports and recreation centre in Greystones. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM Gavin Duffy and his wife Orlaith Carmody casting their vote at Whitecross National School in Julianstown, Co Meath. Picture: Mark Condren President Michael D Higgins leaves the polling station with his wife Sabina after voting in the Presidential Election at St Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park this morning. Photo: Tony Gavin 26/10/2018 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks with presidential candidate Peter Casey at Dublin Castle yesterday. Picture: Damien Eagers Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina arrive at Dublin Castle to attend the count in Ireland's presidential election. Niall Carson/PA Wire President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina outside Aras an Uachtarain yesterday. Photo: David Conachy

Businessman and former Dragons’ Den contestant Peter Casey came in second. He was followed by fellow businessman and former ‘dragon’ Sean Gallagher with Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ni Riada following closely behind.

Joan Freeman and Gavin Duffy came in fifth and sixth respectively.

After a busy and sometimes frantic few months of live debates and public campaigns, Independent.ie has compiled a collection of some of the 2018 election's most poignant photographs.

Online Editors