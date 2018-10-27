Gavin Duffy doesn't think his communications business will suffer following poor result

Gavin Duffy does not feel his communications business will suffer as a result of his poor performance in the presidential election.

Exit polls show his support at just over 2pc and tallies from around the country are bearing that out.

Duffy was asked on Newstalk this morning whether or not his media training business which provides coaching services will suffer as a result of his poor showing at the ballot box.

Presenter Pat Kenny asked: "Gavin, you say you have no regrets, but given the performance... it was suggested earlier that you might even have damaged your own business because if you can't promote yourself, who can you help promote?"

The former Dragon's Den star responded saying: "I think that will be a fair comment from some.

"I don't think my business, if I'm returning to my business, because the response and reaction, I'm at home this morning and people have been calling to my house and of course, they are your very close friends and family but certainly, the general comment, if I was to judge by social media, was that I conducted myself with dignity and respect for others throughout it."

He attributed his low numbers to his campaign's failure to 'resonate with people'.

"As a candidate I didn’t perform," he said.

Duffy looks set to finish last of the six candidates and will fall well short of the 12.5pc vote share required to claim back his election expenses.

Online Editors