Gavin Duffy apologises after emailing business clients asking for vote

PRESIDENTIAL candidate Gavin Duffy has been forced to apologise to business clients after sending them an email asking for their vote.

PRESIDENTIAL candidate Gavin Duffy has been forced to apologise to business clients after sending them an email asking for their vote.

The businessman - who has stepped back from his companies - sent a number of clients an email signed off by both him and his wife Orlaith canvassing a number one vote.

The email read:

“Dear Friend,

We are coming to the end of a long and interesting road on the Presidential campaign.

Thank you so much for your for your calls, texts, messages of support, re-tweets and so on. Whatever you did, no matter how small, was hugely appreciated as we wrangled with the new world of politics we entered. We are asking now for your No. 1 Vote tomorrow.”

The email, which was sent from Orlaith’s email address associated with Gavin Duffy and Associates, also encouraged people to bring family, friends and elderly people to the polling station.

One former client who received the mail described the use of his email account to canvass for a vote as "abhorrent".

A spokesman for Mr Duffy’s campaign said: "A small number of emails were inadvertently issued. We have apologised for the error and have addressed the matter.”

Online Editors