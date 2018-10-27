Flurry of early tallies show Higgins in pole position - as Casey dominates the airwaves
Independent.ie
The count day is finally here. It's been a bizarre campaign and, according to the exit polls, the incumbent Michael D Higgins has achieved a second term as President of Ireland. Follow today's events, news and views as they happen here:
The count day is finally here. It's been a bizarre campaign and, according to the exit polls, the incumbent Michael D Higgins has achieved a second term as President of Ireland. Follow today's events, news and views as they happen here: