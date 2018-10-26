Fionnán Sheahan: Mary-Lou the biggest loser as contenders fail to ignite

JUST because you think you’re God’s gift doesn’t mean the voting public are going to agree with you.

No matter how gruelling these Presidential campaigns become, there seems to be no shortage of politico-masochists willing to subject themselves to the pain and anguish.

The conspiracy theory was that the three ‘Dragons’ Den’ businessmen were running in an effort to create a voting pact and attack Michael D Higgins.

Seán Gallagher was a household candidate from his previous run for the Presidency.

Gavin Duffy was reasonably well-known from television.

Gallagher spent half the campaign whining about the collapse of his campaign in 2011 and the other half attacking President Higgins. He’s got his answer now about whether there is much sympathy for his cause.

Duffy showed the difference between advising from the sidelines and trying to play the game. He made no connection with the voters in any way, shape or form.

Little was it expected that Peter Casey would become the Dragon who roared.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will be happy they sat this campaign out. Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin can only look with awe at the vote his old party colleague, President Higgins, can muster.

Mary-Lou McDonald has lost big time in this campaign.

The RTÉ exit poll puts Liadh Ní Riada on 7.4pc, roughly half of the party’s core support and just over half of the late Martin McGuinness’s vote in 2011.

Ní Riada seemed to epitomise the ‘shiny new Shinner’ image yet made no connection. She has a compelling personal story as the daughter of the great composer Séan Ó Riada whose life has been struck by tragedy.

She fought a decent fight but she did not do what McDonald wanted for the party – attract more female voters and move more to the middle ground.

Ní Riada was the only party political candidate, yet Sinn Féin made efforts to distance her from that party. In the end, the strategy fell between two stools, failing to mobilise the party base and failing to draw support from elsewhere.

The result is exceptionally bad news for McDonald and will not help her in her bid to wrestle control of the ‘Republicance movement’ from the backroom controllers.

