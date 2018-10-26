Final rallying calls made as Casey pledges shorter term

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has pledged to step down in five years' time and contest a second term if elected as the next president.

The challengers to the incumbent Michael D Higgins all partook in last-minute attempts to shore up support.

However, Mr Higgins opted not to run campaign events on the final day.

Meeting voters in Dublin, Mr Casey said he will step down after five years to trigger an election as he believes the seven-year term is too long, but will run again.

"The date of the next presidential election will be the date of the county council elections. I will be resigning - May 23, 2024. I'll be stepping down at the appropriate time, whenever the appropriate notice is," he said.

Meanwhile, businessman Seán Gallagher called for broadcasters to review the way in which the presidential debates are run, branding them a "farce".

He said the debates should be modernised to allow a portion devoted to the vision of the candidate and a separate portion for questions to the candidates "rather than trying to create a gladiatorial environment".

Joan Freeman said she had not thought beyond the results of this election when asked about her political future, adding she is "thrilled" with her campaign.

Mr Higgins's campaign warned against complacency in an email to supporters.

Meanwhile, in his final statement Gavin Duffy cited Brexit, climate change and issues around social media among the challenges facing Ireland.

For her part, Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada said she pledged to be a president who would lead the conversation about a united Ireland.

Voting got under way on the 11 occupied islands yesterday.

Islanders traditionally vote one day ahead of the rest of the country to ensure there is no delay in transferring the ballot boxes to the mainland.

In total there are 2,601 islanders eligible to vote.

Irish Independent