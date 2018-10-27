Presidential candidates may be able to receive up to €200,000 of their campaign money reimbursed, even if they don't come out on top - here's how.

Explainer: How can the presidential candidates get their campaign money back?

How much money did candidates spend on their campaign?

The statutory spending limit at presidential elections is a maximum of €750,000 but it is understood that none of the candidates have reached that amount on spending this year.

The campaign behind Independent candidate Peter Casey recently revealed that his bid to become president will cost him up to €70,000.

Gavin Duffy and Seán Gallagher are also thought to be funding their campaigns from their own funds.

Joan Freeman has borrowed some €130,000- including €120,000 at 9pc from businessman Des Walsh - to fund her campaign and planned to invest €10,000 of her own money.

Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada is being funded by her own party.

How many votes do they need to be reimbursed?

Candidates must get more than a quarter of the quota - around 12.5pc of the total vote - to seek reimbursement from the State of expenses.

What can they claim as expenses?

Candidates can be reimbursed for money spent on items outlined as the definition of election expenses in Appendix 1 of Section 52(1)(a) & Schedule to the Act].

This includes goods or services used in order to:

-promote or oppose directly or indirectly, the election of a candidate or to solicit votes for or against a candidate,

-present the policies or a particular policy of a candidate or the views of a candidate on any matter connected with the election or the comments of a candidate on the policy or policies of another candidate at the presidential election, or

-otherwise to influence the outcome of the election.

Payments made to paid campaign workers also count as election expenses.

The cost of purchasing copies of the register of electors and living expenses do not count as election expenses, according to the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO).

When can they file their expenses?

Candidates have up to 45 days after polling day to file their expenses, so the deadline this year is December 10 2018.

According to SIPO, claims made after this date cannot be paid by election agents, and it is an offence to make a payment if the claim is received after the 45 days are up.

How much was spent by candidates in the last presidential election?

Figures released by SIPO in 2012 show that the total expenditure in the 2011 presidential campaigns amounted to over €2.3 million.

Fine Gael candidate Gay Mitchell spent the most at €527,152.01 followed by Mary Davis (€414,041.32)

Who was reimbursed for expenses in 2011?

President Michael D. Higgins, Sean Gallagher and Martin McGuinness were the three candidates out of seven that qualified for the maximum reimbursement of €200,000.

Is it likely that candidates will be reimbursed this time?

Going by today's predictions, Mr Higgins is set to top the poll with around 58.1pc of the vote.

Peter Casey gained 20.7pc in an RTÉ Exit Poll.

The Red C survey of more than 3,700 people leaving polling stations across the country suggests the other four candidates polled so badly that they will not be in a position to reclaim any expenses from the State.

Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ni Riada is on 7.4pc, less than half the support level her party normally enjoys.

Pieta House founder Joan Freeman and Sean Gallagher, another Dragons’ Den businessman who was runner-up in 2011, are in a battle for fourth and fifth on 6.3pc and 5.5pc respectively.

The third Dragon, Gavin Duffy, secured just 2pc of the votes.

Online Editors