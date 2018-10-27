Four out of the six election candidates have no chance of getting their expenses reimbursed by the State.

Every vote counts as candidates need 12.5pc for refund of up to €200k

While Michael D Higgins was always on track to be the runaway winner, every vote still counted for the other candidates.

Under the rules applied by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo), a candidate who fails to get elected must have votes that "exceed one-quarter of the quota" to qualify for State funds. This works out at about 12.5pc.

Based on the RTÉ exit poll, only President Michael D Higgins and runner-up Peter Casey have any hope of reaching this level of support.

The maximum amount which may be reimbursed is the lesser of €200,000 or the actual amount of the election expenses incurred on behalf of the candidate.

One of the biggest expenses in previous elections was postering - but only Mr Higgins and Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada put up posters on this occasion. The four other candidates decided not to, thereby saving tens of thousands of euro.

Under legislation, the candidates could spend up to €750,000 - but it is expected that all six spent substantially less than that figure.

Mr Higgins's campaign previously indicated it expected to spend €394,000, while Gavin Duffy said his campaign would cost in the region of €300,000.

Sinn Féin budgeted between €250,000 and €300,000 to run Ms Ní Riada's campaign.

At the start of the election, Joan Freeman estimated she would spend €250,000 on her campaign.

Seán Gallagher has not revealed details of his budget.

Earlier this week, Peter Casey published a breakdown of his costs to date, which totalled €70,000. He used his personal wealth to fund his activities, rather than any borrowings or donations.

Sipo has sent each candidate's agent an expenses statement and statutory declaration form.

Invoices, receipts or vouchers for every payment of election expenses exceeding €126.97 must be included.

Irish Independent