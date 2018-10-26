Cyclists share snaps outside polling booths to raise awareness of city biking

Cyclists across Ireland have been sharing snaps of their bikes outside polling stations to promote cyclists in the city.

The 'I Bike I Vote' Twitter campaign trended on Twitter this morning as early voters headed to the polls.

According to the Dublin Cycling group, the hashtag was created to spread awareness to politicians that cyclists "are voters too" and that they want their needs to be met.

"This Friday, on election day, we're asking people to take photos of their bikes outside their polling stations and share them using the tag #ibikeivote," the group said on Twitter.

"The aim is to show that people who cycle are also voters. Tell your friends!"

The campaign, which also featured on the Abortion Referendum polling day, asks voters to cycle down to their local polling stations and take pictures of their bikes beside the signs.

Many cyclists took part and shared their photos on Twitter while even non-cyclists saw the buzz the campaign was creating and participated too.

Even a tyre puncture wasn’t enough to stop some voters.

Those behind the campaign hope to put a spotlight on areas with poor cycling lanes and routes.

"Councillors take note. The last thing we see before we cast our vote is how bad our cycle infrastructure is," one cyclist said.

Online Editors