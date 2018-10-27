BUSINESSMAN Peter Casey - who is on course to take shock second place in the presidential election - is not ruling out a future in politics.

Casey doesn't rule out future in politics but says: 'I should probably talk to my wife'

Mr Casey's support surged from just 2pc in opinion polls in recent weeks to a fifth of the vote according to exit polls.

Arriving at the National Count Centre in Dublin Castle, Mr Casey denied he played the race card in the election with his controversial remarks on the Travelling Community.

He insisted that any such suggestion is "so untrue".

However, he repeated views that have been heavily criticised by political opponents.

He said: "You can’t be a racist if you don’t regard the people you’re talking about as a different race. They’re not. They’re Irish people. They’re proud Irish people so that’s not a possibility."

He denied being the Donald Trump of Irish politics and claimed his politics are "probably left-of-centre rather than right of centre."

And he said he's waiting for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to apologise for indicating that people shouldn't vote for him due to his views on Travellers.

Mr Casey was asked if he plans to seek political office in the future.

He said: "I think I should probably talk to my wife before I make any decisions. It’ll be a family decision so we’ll make that decision very shortly."

Mr Casey said he'd only had 30 minutes with his wife over coffee this morning and that he'd likely make a decision in the next week.

Asked what he thought his wife would say, he said: "She’s a bit like myself. A little bit unpredictable at times. I’m not sure. We need to as a family sit down and talk about it."

He appeared to pour cold water on suggestions that he would run in next year's European elections saying: "I'm not sure that would be the right course for me".

Put to him that he must have thought about what he would do after the presidential election he replied: "Well actually I thought I would win" and quipped: "Is it definite that I’ve lost?"

Mr Casey said he hasn't talked to any political parties and he could not name someone currently involved in Irish politics that he admires but praised peacemaker and former SDLP leader John Hume.

"I don’t really have any idols in politics in Ireland at the moment. Obviously John Hume was such a courageous and great leader. He was not afraid to say things that were not particularly popular. There’s no one really jumps out."

He said he thinks there are enough political parties in Ireland when asked if he'd consider forming one.

But he added that; "We need political parties that work.

"At the moment I think what you saw was a frustration vote."

He argued that there's been years of "basically no government". He said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are talking about the possibility of extending the Confidence and Supply deal.

He said there's 6pc unemployment, adding: "That means 94pc of people who get up every morning, get out to work, pay the bills, struggle to get ahead and they’re struggling and they’re frustrated and I think that’s what we saw.

"Middle Ireland – they’re the ones that really are just frustrated.

Mr Casey claimed that if Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil had formed a grand coalition with a revolving Taoiseach after the last election "we’d be in a much stronger position than we are at the current time."

Online Editors