Saturday 29 September 2018

'You are deliberately polluting our seas' - Presidential hopeful Peter Casey causes controversy over golf video

Peter Casey. Photo: Mark Condren
Mícheál Ó Scannáil

Presidential hopeful Peter Casey has received backlash on social media for a video he tweeted in which he appears to drive a golf ball into the sea while making reference to his election as president.

Mr Casey secured the last of the four required council nominations earlier this month and has entered the presidential election race, but the Dragons’ Den star has already gotten his campaign off to a below-par start after his recent tweet was met widely with criticism.

Perhaps drawn into the hysteria around the Ryder Cup, Mr Casey appeared to drive a golf ball directly into the sea, ignoring the ongoing concern about the pollution of our oceans.

In his tweet, Mr Casey seemed to suggest that that if he is elected he will not require the service of an official driver saying, "This is the only driver I’ll be bringing to the Áras when I get elected", before striking the ball. 

Many users were quick to point out that it can take a non-biodegradable golf ball up to 1,000 years to decompose. Eric Dempsey, an author and nature advocate, told Mr Casey he was “deliberately polluting our seas”

 

Mr Casey, who was travelling between council meetings by helicopter earlier in the month, reminded some users of former US president George W. Bush and even another golf-loving businessman currently occupying the Oval Office:

However perhaps most worrying for Mr Casey were comments from users who believe it's unlikely he'll be moving into the Aras:

Independent.ie has reached out to Mr Casey's office for comment.

Online Editors

