Presidential hopeful Peter Casey has received backlash on social media for a video he tweeted in which he appears to drive a golf ball into the sea while making reference to his election as president.

'You are deliberately polluting our seas' - Presidential hopeful Peter Casey causes controversy over golf video

Mr Casey secured the last of the four required council nominations earlier this month and has entered the presidential election race, but the Dragons’ Den star has already gotten his campaign off to a below-par start after his recent tweet was met widely with criticism.

Perhaps drawn into the hysteria around the Ryder Cup, Mr Casey appeared to drive a golf ball directly into the sea, ignoring the ongoing concern about the pollution of our oceans.

In his tweet, Mr Casey seemed to suggest that that if he is elected he will not require the service of an official driver saying, "This is the only driver I’ll be bringing to the Áras when I get elected", before striking the ball.

Many users were quick to point out that it can take a non-biodegradable golf ball up to 1,000 years to decompose. Eric Dempsey, an author and nature advocate, told Mr Casey he was “deliberately polluting our seas”

Can you clarify if the plastic that you are deliberately polluting our seas with are biodegradable Peter? With a ‘drive’ to promote the pollution of our coastal waters, this video shows a lack of care for our environment. — Birds Ireland (@EricTheBirdman) September 29, 2018

Good man. Drive another bit of plastic/elastic into the ocean why don’t you!!! #eejit @Ballynamona — Seán Sherlock TD (@seansherlocktd) September 29, 2018

“It takes between 100 to 1,000 years for a golf ball to decompose naturally”(CNN) So, Casey, WHY pollute? @CaseyPeterJ #aras18 #damndragons — Clare MacCarthy (@ClareMacCarthy) September 28, 2018

Mr Casey, who was travelling between council meetings by helicopter earlier in the month, reminded some users of former US president George W. Bush and even another golf-loving businessman currently occupying the Oval Office:

Not sure what you are attempting to prove here Peter, golf ball into the sea not good for your environmental policy but I suspect your foray into neutrality and foreign policy (outside President’s constitutional powers btw) puts you in the league of @realDonaldTrump for optics — Brendan Feehan (@brendanfeehan) September 29, 2018

However perhaps most worrying for Mr Casey were comments from users who believe it's unlikely he'll be moving into the Aras:

That's a weird hurley. Anyway, not to worry - you've more chance of being the next Rose than the next President. — Rain_is_nice (@Nialas_Dubh) September 28, 2018

Sorry Peter, but I've a better chance of becoming President, despite not even running. #Aras18 — Nell (@Nell496) September 29, 2018

The arrogance that a video of you playing an elite sport in your leisure time while boasting about not needing the state-funded driver for your presidency is part of your campaign.



Seriously? Give up dude. You’re embarrassing. — OONAGH (@oonaghmurphy) September 29, 2018

Independent.ie has reached out to Mr Casey's office for comment.

