President Michael D Higgins has raised more than €8,000 in the opening hours of his crowdfunding campaign to fund his re-election bid.

'We can't take anything for granted' - public gives €8k to President's campaign

The sitting head of State began raising money online yesterday in the first of several fundraising initiatives.

An initial target of €50,000 was set by Mr Higgins's campaign but a spokesman said that if this was exceeded it would help pay the estimated campaign cost of €394,000.

In an email to supporters via his campaign website, Mr Higgins's team urged people to spread the word on social media and encourage friends and family to donate.

The team also moved to warn people his re-election would take work.

Tough

"We know it's going to be a tough campaign and we can't take anything for granted," they wrote to supporters.

Some 158 people have so far raised €8,062, or 16pc, of the target.

A spokesman said the money raised would "help to support canvassing teams, stage campaign events and pay for merchandise, advertising, leaflets, posters and other campaign expenses".

"The crowdfunding initiative will be followed-up by other fundraising events aimed at ordinary citizens and supporters," he added.

Mr Higgins has indicated his campaign will be funded through fundraising among the public. In response to an RTÉ survey, he said he would be contributing €110,000 to the campaign from his personal savings.

The President also ruled out receiving both corporate and political party donations.

Other candidates have signalled that a mix of loans, public donations and personal savings will be used to fund their efforts.

All candidates must adhere to strict Standards in Public Office (Sipo) rules with their spending.

