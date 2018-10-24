WATCH: 'I'm not voting for Donald Trump' - kids discuss the Irish presidential election

The best thing about kids? Perhaps that they know exactly what they want... and don't want.

The best thing about kids? Perhaps that they know exactly what they want... and don't want.

With just days to go until the country votes in the presidential election, Independent.ie caught up with the school children of Grace Park Educate Together National School to see if they could put some sense on the race to the Áras.

They told us what they think of the election, what they would do if they became the country's next president - and why they won't be voting for Trump.

Online Editors