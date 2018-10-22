WITH just days to go until the presidential election, each of the six hopefuls are hitting the campaign trail hard.

WATCH: 'I think he's out of the lion's den is he?' - Can you name all of the presidential candidates?

President Michael D Higgins, Joan Freeman, Peter Casey, Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Liadh Ni Riada are all pressing the flesh in a bid to get your vote on Friday.

With their campaigns in full force, we took to the streets of Dublin to ask the public if they could recognise the candidates.

As Mr Higgins will be recognisable to pretty much everyone after seven years in Áras an Uachtaráin we left him out.

It's safe to say that some people were stumped when questioned if they knew who's who.

With a nod to 'Claire Byrne' and the 'Lion's Den' here's how we fared.

Online Editors